SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Following a year of significant market change and emerging new opportunities, Norma's role will accelerate the growth and expansion of our Experiential Marketing and Event Production business," said Melissa Van Dyke, Creative Group's Senior Vice President, Customer Experience & Insights.
"Norma's superpower of taking client's purpose and messaging and thoughtfully weaving it into the production of live and virtual events will greatly benefit our clients looking to create business-changing experiences," she concluded.
"I am a committed storyteller who loves the creative and communications side of the business, and I see the move to Creative Group as a unique opportunity to help clients build and grow their brand by taking their events to the next level," said Smith.
About Norma Smith
Smith has been designing and producing live and virtual events for over 20 years. Most recently, she held key roles at Flirt Communications, producing meetings, conferences, product launches and video segments for Fortune 500 companies. She is skilled in the areas of executive speaker coaching, product development, brand awareness and strategic marketing. Smith is an Adjunct Professor of Speech Communications at Harper College, sits on the board of CARF (Critical Animal Relief Foundation) and regularly volunteers at the Lakeview Food Pantry in Chicago.
About Creative Group
Creative Group, a Direct Travel company, is a full-service performance improvement company that delivers results by inspiring people to thrive. The company specializes in engagement, incentive and recognition solutions, and end-to-end meeting and event management. An industry leader, Creative Group has been honored with multiple Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) awards and the CMI 25 Award, which recognizes the top 25 most influential meeting and incentive management companies in the U.S.
Creative Group was founded in 1970 and has served clients in technology, financial services, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, retail, automotive, hospitality and more. Employing over 170 people, the company is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, and maintains offices in San Francisco (Emeryville), Detroit, Appleton, Wisconsin and Toronto, Canada. Creative Group was acquired by Direct Travel in 2015. For more information about Creative Group, visit http://www.creativegroupinc.com.
