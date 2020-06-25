Canadian Distribution Marks the Latest Collaboration Between CRI and InReality to Help Businesses Safely Resume Normal Operations
LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Realities, Inc. ("Creative Realities," "CRI," or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW) and InReality jointly announced today that CRI has been named the exclusive distributor of the Thermal Mirror temperature screening solution throughout Canada. Expanding distribution rights into Canada follows the companies' earlier agreement for CRI to manage all Thermal Mirror distribution in the United States.
"In less than two months, CRI achieved significant market penetration for the integrated thermal device with AI platform in key U.S. accounts," said Ron Levac, CEO of InReality. "We believe the enthusiasm and knowledge CRI demonstrated in the early stages of our domestic collaboration will play a key role in helping Canadian businesses get back to work safely."
The Thermal Mirror is a turnkey, plug-and-play temperature screening solution that helps build employee confidence as shelter-in-place orders are eased and people return to work. The solution integrates thermal technology with the AI-enabled software platform from InReality, which works seamlessly with their mobile screening checklist app. Rich analytics enable the cloud-based platform to capture key datapoints, track anomaly alerts and generate logs with comprehensive audit trails to demonstrate compliance in the workplace.
"The InReality software platform is what transforms the Thermal Mirror from standalone product to a full, integrated solution, setting it apart in the increasingly crowded market for thermal measurement tools," said Rick Mills, Chief Executive Officer of CRI. "We've had an incredibly strong reception to the solution in the U.S., and we anticipate a similar response in Canada. This builds upon our partnership with Synnex as they will be our distributor in Canada and we anticipate having product available the first week of July."
The Thermal Mirror does far more than simply provide accurate, hands-free temperature screening for people as they enter a place of business. The solution delivers advanced reporting capabilities that are highly customizable to suit specific business customer needs. Its centralized, AI-enabled software platform supports virtually all workflows and requirements, and scales easily for deployment at scale.
The CRI Executive Team hosts webinars at 3 p.m. EDT each Tuesday and Thursday to educate enterprise end users about the importance of thermal monitoring in the workplace. Register for an upcoming webinar, or download archived webinars, video tutorials and additional assets to learn how the Thermal Mirror helps maintain a safe and healthy workplace.
To learn more about Creative Realities and the company's portfolio of Safe Space Solutions, visit https://cri.com/.
About Creative Realities, Inc.
Creative Realities helps clients use the latest omnichannel technologies to inspire better customer experiences. Founded over 15 years ago, CRI designs, develops and deploys consumer experiences for high-end enterprise level networks, and is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services for more than fifteen diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to Automotive, Advertising Networks, Apparel & Accessories, Convenience Stores, Foodservice/QSR, Gaming, Theater, and Stadium Venues. The Company acquired Allure Global Solutions, Inc. in November 2018, expanding the Company's operations to five offices across North America with active installations in more than 10 countries.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and includes, among other things, discussions of our business strategies, future operations and capital resources. Words such as "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.
Given these uncertainties, and the fact that forward-looking statements represent management's estimates and assumption as of the date of this press release, you should not attribute undue certainty to these forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, even if new information becomes available in the future.
About InReality
InReality is a venue analytics platform that transforms most any tracking, measurement and influencing technology into the metrics that matter most. They do it by harnessing data from IoT sensors and other measurement and influencing technologies into one simple platform that produces only the most critical KPIs, then enabling predictive or personalized responses. With it, venues can both prove and improve their 'phygital' touch points across multiple locations at scale, but without the complexity or limitations of multiple sensors and disparate dashboards. Owners and retailers make their spaces safer and more meaningful for their patrons, and brand advertisers finally get the analytic ammunition they need to optimize their strategies and defend their marketing spend.