BEAVERTON, Ore., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Confined spaces are one of the most dangerous occupational hazards to threaten the lives of workers. Even just a few breaths within a hazardous atmosphere can be all it takes to incapacitate a person performing tasks in a confined space. To promote awareness of this type of dangerous environment, Creative Safety Supply has released a new white paper today detailing the need for visual communication around confined spaces.
Using visual assets such as confined space signs and labels can prevent confined space accidents, remind employees about the dangers they face, and ensure employees know the protocol they must follow to stay healthy and safe. Nick Jordan, a partner of CSS elaborates on this point, "One of our core values here at Creative Safety Supply is being passionate about what we do, and that's primarily visual communication," he notes. "As the Leaders in visual safety, nothing is too difficult a job, especially when it comes to preventing occupational fatalities. We are very familiar with confined space regulations and know visual communication is key, which is why we are publishing this in-depth white paper on confined space safety."
OSHA estimates that there are around 2.1 million confined space entries per year that require a permit.
According to data collected by the USDOL, BLS, and CFOI, there are about 92 deaths per year relating to confined spaces.
Investigations performed by NIOSH have proven that only 31% of the businesses where fatalities occurred had written confined space entry procedures, 0% had a rescue plan, and only 15% actually had confined space training. There were no efforts made for testing the atmosphere or ventilation in areas that needed it either. These staggering statistics point to the need for educating and providing visual reminders for employees who regularly work in these areas.
About Creative Safety Supply
With over thirteen years in the safety industry, Creative Safety Supply is internationally known for its durable, high-quality safety products and informative resources that assist companies in staying compliant with safety regulations. The company produces a wide variety of visual communication tools such as industrial label printers, labeling supplies, industrial floor marking tape, floor and wall signs, as well as informational content. All of which provide an extra level of communication to help employees and the public stay safe in dangerous environments.
Media Contact
Kevin Kahle, Creative Safety Supply, 1-866-777-1360, kkahle@creativesafetysupply.com
SOURCE Creative Safety Supply