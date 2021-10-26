LONDON, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Creative Virtual, a world leader in conversational AI for customer and employee engagement, have been named 'Best Conversational AI Solutions Provider – London' in Corporate Vision's 2021 Media Innovator Awards. This award recognises the London-headquartered company's expertise in both developing conversational AI technology and delivering skilled consultation for implementing and maintaining solutions.
Creative Virtual's award-winning technology delivers the perfect blend of machine learning and natural language rules, eliminating the feared machine learning black box. This empowers companies to take advantage of the most recent advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) while maintaining full control and creating accurate, reliable conversational AI solutions. This results in better customer, employee, and contact centre experiences.
"After nearly two decades of Creative Virtual playing a key role in establishing and advancing the conversational AI market, it's still always an honour to be recognised for our technology and expertise," says Chris Ezekiel, Founder & CEO of Creative Virtual. "Being an industry leader requires the hard work and collaboration of our entire global team as well as a continuous emphasis on innovation. I'm excited to receive this award as we are preparing for our next big product launch in 2022."
The upcoming Gluon release of V-Person™ includes updates to Creative Virtual's chatbot, virtual agent, and live chat technologies. It also features a re-architecture of the V-Portal™ orchestration platform. The platform's updated user interface will make it easier for organisations to deploy and maintain their conversational AI solutions without compromising on any of the advanced enterprise-grade functionality they rely on for delivering seamless, personalised digital experiences.
Creative Virtual is a conversational AI leader recognised in the industry for our nearly two decades of experience and unmatched expertise. Our innovative V-Person™ virtual agent, chatbot, and live chat solutions bring together humans and AI to deliver seamless, personalised, and scalable digital support for customers and employees. Leading global organisations rely on our award-winning technology and expert consultation to improve their support experience, reduce costs, increase sales, and build brand loyalty. Our global team and extensive partner network support installs around the world in over 37 languages, providing both localised collaboration and international insights.
