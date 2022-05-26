The integration of V-Person™ conversational AI technology with SMG's digital experience offering helps brands increase conversion rates with real-time support
NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Creative Virtual, a world leader in conversational AI for customer and employee engagement, has partnered with Service Management Group (SMG) to deliver an industry-first dynamic assistance capability. This integrated offering helps brands identify and address friction points, provide in-the-moment issue resolution, and increase conversion rates.
Conversational AI is an important piece of digital customer experience (CX) strategies, delivering personalized, smart support tools. Creative Virtual's V-Person chatbot and virtual agent solutions utilize an industry-leading blend of machine learning and natural language rules to create conversational and reliable self-service experiences for customers across contact channels. The flexibility of the technology allows for unlimited integration and customization options.
Dynamic assistance integrates V-Person conversational AI with SMG's digital experience solution to deliver real-time support to users as they encounter issues during their online purchasing journey. The offering gives brands the capability to point customers to a customized chatbot to address conversion challenges as they occur. This creates better digital experiences that result in increased conversion rates and improved customer engagements.
"We are excited to be partnering with SMG on this powerful new capability," says Chris Ezekiel, Founder & CEO of Creative Virtual. "Dynamic assistance enables brands to leverage the flexibility of V-Person conversational AI to provide instant, contextual support at the exact moment help is needed. This can turn a possible purchase-ending issue into a positive experience and completed sale."
To learn more about the integrated dynamic assistance capability, download the solution overview or request a demo.
ABOUT CREATIVE VIRTUAL
Creative Virtual is a conversational AI leader recognized in the industry for our nearly two decades of experience and unmatched expertise. Our innovative V-Person™ virtual agent, chatbot, and live chat solutions bring together humans and artificial intelligence to deliver seamless, personalized, scalable, and secure digital support for customers, employees, and contact center agents. Leading global organizations rely on our award-winning technology and expert consultation to improve their support experience, reduce costs, increase sales, and build brand loyalty. Our global team and extensive partner network support installs around the world in 40 languages, providing both localized collaboration and international insights. To learn more, visit https://www.creativevirtual.com/us.
ABOUT SERVICE MANAGEMENT GROUP
SMG is a leading experience management (XM) provider, accelerating value by changing how brands act on customer + employee insights. With a rich 30-year history rooted in The Service Profit Chain, SMG is the industry's only software with a service (SwaS) provider—uniquely pairing an enterprise platform with professional services to help brands generate new revenue, grow existing revenue, reduce churn + detractors and drive operational efficiencies. To learn more about our customer, employee and brand experience management solutions, visit https://www.smg.com.
