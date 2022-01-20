SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Credder Inc. (Credder.com), a leading software platform for providing content credibility data to increase online subscription and advertising revenue, is launching the Credder Enterprise License of content scores and ranking data. By targeting thousands of Online Publishers (trade and consumer magazines, newspapers, local and national TV web sites), News Aggregators, Social Media Platforms, Search Engines, Web Browsers and Programmatic Advertisers, Credder's technology is restoring consumer and advertiser trust in the news industry.
Credder's software enables editorial reviews by journalists and the general public to be created and submitted to Credder, which continually feeds Credder's comprehensive database. Through the Credder API, customers subscribe to the Credder Enterprise License of content and source credibility data consisting of aggregated scores and rankings of articles, authors and news websites.
Credder's editorial review software platform, API and Enterprise License of its database
is revolutionizing the media and content industry. Chase Palmieri, CEO/Co-Founder states, "Credder is the only company today enabling crowdsourced content reviews. Our new Enterprise License is the only data solution on the market that offers crowdsourced quality scores for both content and online news sources."
Palmieri adds, "Our easy-to-integrate API allows any third-party platform to instantly prioritize credible content and sources, while assisting our customers to maintain Section 230 compliance - a critical issue today. Credder is forever changing online news and content for the better, and will drive subscription and brand safety advertising revenue for our customers."
Austin Walter, CTO/Co-Founder of Credder states, "Our extensive database of reviews is globally unique. We are amassing data daily to solve the large issue of trust in online news in the U.S. and internationally."
About Credder Inc.
Credder is the world's leading news and content review platform, often referred to as the "Rotten Tomatoes for news." Credder's technology enables and aggregates crowdsourced reviews from verified journalists (Critic Score) and the general public (Public Score) into overall credibility scores for each article, author, and news website. With record distrust in online media, Credder's tens of thousands of crowdsourced reviews provide content scores to help readers quickly find the most trusted information on any topic, and our data licensing customers to more rapidly gain subscribers and brand safety advertisers.
Contact Chase Palmieri, CEO of Credder Inc. for more information at (415) 590-4980, by email at Chase@Credder.com or visit us at Enterprise.Credder.com for more information.
