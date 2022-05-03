After extensive benchmarking, Credence ID announces the selection of the Elyctis ID Reader 021 – OEM series for its new flagship product, the ECO-Identifier™, widely recognized as the most rugged and highest performing handheld verification device available on the market.
OAKLAND, Calif. and PERTUIS, France, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Credence ID, a worldwide leader in mobile identification, biometrics, and credential reading technology, is launching the ECO-Identifier™, its new biometric and credential reading identity platform, which now includes the Elyctis ID Reader 021 – OEM series contact and contactless reader.
During the design phase of the product, Credence ID benchmarked various solutions to include contact and contactless ID reading functions as an important feature in its ECO-Identifier™ terminal. As the terminal performs ID document reading, the integrated reader was critical to providing quick, reliable and secure reading functions for all types of contact or contactless ID documents.
During the benchmarking phase, it became apparent that many standard NFC readers were unable to read all potential ID documents. Since many common readers are not dedicated to ID, they do not support all protocols used in government identity schemes. Standing out from the pack, the Elyctis ID Reader 021 – OEM series is dedicated to the ID document reading market and was developed, along with its antenna, by Elyctis ID document experts. As such, it is uniquely able to bring performance, reliability, user-friendliness and interoperability in reading all types of ID documents in both contactless and contact modes. In addition, the Elyctis ID reader and its SDK support all the protocols used in government ID environments including BAC, EAC, PACE, passive and active authentication.
Credence ID ECO-Identifier™ is a dedicated biometric ID terminal for secure identification aimed at government and commercial ID projects. In addition to the Elyctis reader, it includes a FAP20 500 DPI fingerprint scanner, a 5 MP camera with LED, 4G modem, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and GPS, all running on a secure Android 11 OS (Google GMS approved). The ECO-Identifier™ has already been selected for large scale ID projects, and tens of thousands of devices are currently being deployed to customers around the world.
Terminal delivery and deployment are secure as both Elyctis and Credence ID have set up strong purchase policies for their component supplies that ensure products are readily available, in spite of the ongoing shortages that affect component markets globally.
"We have known that Elyctis is a leader in the secure document reading category and present best-of-bread technology," said Bruce Hanson, President and CEO of Credence ID. "We are very pleased that the ECO-Identifier includes this advanced capability, which is an important feature driving large, early customer orders for this new product", he continued.
Alexandre Joly, CEO of Elyctis, added: "We are very proud to have been selected by Credence ID after their extensive benchmarking process. Credence ID has a strong position on the commercial and government ID markets thanks to its longstanding records in providing outstanding biometric ID and document reading solutions."
About Credence ID
Credence ID, LLC is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and focuses on mobile identification, biometrics and credential reading technology delivering an easy-to-use ID platform consisting of hardware, the CredenceSDK for developers and CredenceCONNECT™ for program administrators. The company delivers extensive technical expertise for projects involving mobile fingerprint, iris, facial recognition, and credential reading, and offers a broad line of products capable of enrollment, identification, verification, and software management tools through authorized partners worldwide.
For more information on Credence ID, please visit http://www.credenceid.com
About Elyctis
Created in 2008, Elyctis mission is to supply system integrators with mobile and fixed hardware to access data of eIDs (NICs, passports, resident permits, driving licenses). The company specializes in the development, industrialization, production and marketing of readers and terminals dedicated to Secure Identity Documents including e-passports, e-ID cards, e-driver licenses, ... The company, which now employs 25 people, has a longstanding expertise in eID projects, as well as hardware and software developments, especially in the combination of optics, antenna design, high security software and integration. Elyctis sells its products through its network of distributors and systems integrators, to whom it provides a development environment to facilitate the use of its readers. Elyctis is headquartered in Pertuis, France, and has a sales office in Hong Kong.
Alexandre Joly, Elyctis founder and CEO is a laureate of Reseau Entreprendre since 2011, and a laureate of the Reseau Entreprendre Ambition program in 2016.
More information at http://www.elyctis.com
