LISLE, Ill., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CreditMiner is now offering soft-pull pre-screen technology from Equifax as part of the CreditMiner API solution suite. This integration is designed to help auto lenders and dealers provide real-time pre-approvals to consumers who are considering financing a vehicle.
With the CreditMiner API implemented, consumers who are searching for a vehicle online, can get pre-approval early in the search process without having to enter detailed personal information like Social Security Number and date of birth. CreditMiner pre-screen solutions can provide pre-approval and accurate payment information to consumers based on their credit score and selected vehicle, instead of estimated offers, using consumer provided information. Pre-approval information will be provided to the consumer, dealer, and lender to help create a more seamless and transparent buying process, more important than ever as the car buying journey is shifting to digital at an accelerated pace.
"As more of the car buying process moves online, we see that consumers are interested in getting pre-approved earlier in the search process. Our pre-screen technology is a win for the consumer, dealer and lender," said Sam Vukas, COO of CreditMiner. "It gives the consumer confidence to move forward in the buying process and gives dealers and lenders valuable insight on the consumer to help speed up the process and create a personalized buying experience."
"Partnering with Equifax gives us a best-in-class soft pull pre-screen solution for lenders and dealers to offer a firm offer of credit to a consumer based on their credit score and vehicle," said Ken Luna, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at CreditMiner. "This offering will help create a more efficient interaction with consumers to meet consumers' expectations of accurate information when they are ready to finance their vehicle."
"Today's car buyers have high expectations of what the online shopping experience should be," said Angelica Jeffreys, Vice President and Sales Leader of Equifax Automotive Services. "Working with CreditMiner is another way that Equifax is helping dealers and lenders streamline and personalize the car buying process for their customers."
CreditMiner is the only automotive Soft Pull Prescreen API provider that creates Firm Offers of Credit that are tied directly to the credit score of the consumer and if available, what vehicle they are searching for. Serving hundreds of dealerships and strategic partners, CreditMiner is a rapidly expanding company in both number of dealerships served as well as new solutions that are being rolled out in 2021.
