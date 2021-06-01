GREAT NECK, N.Y., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Industry-leading retail consulting and data analytics firm Information Clearinghouse, Inc., through its Creditntell division, has announced the successful launch of version 3.0 of its Retail and Real Estate Intelligence (REI) platform, a Big Data analytics tool providing unparalleled insights into consumer traffic and shopping patterns.
Introduced in the back half of 2020, Creditntell's REI platform represents a new standard for data quality and accuracy in the industry. With already more than a thousand active users from the largest commercial real estate companies and retailers in the country, the platform has been put to the ultimate testing standards by the most discerning stakeholders for data-driven decision making, including market analysis, site selection, lease negotiations, asset management and sales/marketing efficiency. Without exception the REI platform has stood up to the scrutiny and lived up to the expectations. As the only provider in the marketplace to combine foot traffic data / geospatial intelligence with comprehensive financial retail coverage featuring in-house industry experts, proprietary scoring models, predictive measuring tools, and store locational data, Creditntell provides a true 360-degree view of the evolving retail landscape.
The consumer traffic data is available as part of a SaaS platform as well as raw data delivery for quant models and direct integration.
Commenting on the news, Josh Suffin, VP of Real Estate Services, stated, "With the new post-pandemic retail playbook being pieced together, the timing could not be more critical to support our clients with enhanced visibility into market dynamics and consumer shopping behaviors. This platform is the culmination of decades of retail analysis by our team of industry experts, leveraging business intelligence and input from our broad network of clients and industry contacts. Bringing this new tool together with Creditntell's existing financial, location and geospatial intelligence, we are able to help REITS, retailers and CPG companies make better-informed decisions with greater precision – all from one central location."
Information Clearinghouse, Inc. (publisher of F&D Reports & Creditntell) is a leading credit consulting firm specializing in the analysis of public and private companies in numerous retail segments. The focus of its analysis is to deliver the key intelligence today's busy credit executive needs to make a highly informed decision without sifting through pages of non-essential data. To learn more, visit our websites at http://www.fdreports.com and http://www.creditntell.com.
