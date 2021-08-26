BALTIMORE, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CreditXpert, the mortgage credit score improvement platform, today announced the appointment of Nerissa Naidu and Marianne Sullivan as independent directors to its Board of Directors. Naidu and Sullivan will join CreditXpert's founders Dave Chung and Thierry Marbach and CEO Jim Hemmer as the company's first independent directors.
Naidu will serve as the board's chair and brings two decades of global experience that spans entrepreneurial endeavors, senior executive roles, and board membership from numerous multinationals. She is currently CEO of āxil, and an independent board member to several private companies.
Sullivan brings more than 30 years of consulting, board of director and mortgage industry experience. Most recently, Marianne served as the Senior Vice President of Single-Family Strategic Initiatives at Fannie Mae.
"Dave, Thierry and I conducted an extensive search for external directors that would bring diverse perspectives and deep industry expertise to the board," said Jim Hemmer, CreditXpert CEO. "I am confident that Nerissa and Marianne bring the perspective and expertise we'll need to accelerate CreditXpert's growth and expand the impact of our mission to make homeownership accessible and affordable for all."
"I strongly believe that financial health is the foundation for every major milestone attained by individuals and families," said Nerissa Naidu. "CreditXpert's drive to expand financial inclusion by improving financial well-being is admirable. I am excited to join a talented team whose AI driven technology has the potential to transform livelihoods and communities."
"Over the years, CreditXpert's predictive analytics platform has helped originators expand access to homeownership by making credit more transparent," said Marianne Sullivan. "And yet, many consumers are still left on the sidelines because they are worried about their credit. I look forward to seeing the impact of this technology as many more originators adopt the CreditXpert platform."
Background on Nerissa Naidu
Nerissa is a seasoned entrepreneur, CEO, and board member. She is a co-founder and the CEO of āxil, a fintech creating a smart wallet for small businesses. Prior to āxil, Nerissa has filled numerous senior executive roles in her two-decade corporate career. Over that time, she managed and grew global businesses while at AIG and Accenture, provided board oversight, managed a 5,000+ global workforce, and performed multinational strategic turnarounds.
As a native South African who grew up in Apartheid, Nerissa has been a proponent of equality and strives to break the mold of stereotypes in gender, race, and professional norms. Nerissa was selected as a Young Global Leader in the World Economic Forum in 2019, and subsequently elected Chair of its Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Advisory Group in 2021. She has been featured in the Financial Times as a leader to watch.
Nerissa holds an executive MBA from the New York University, Stern School of Business, and a bachelor's in industrial engineering from the Durban University of Technology.
Background on Marianne Sullivan
Marianne is a performance-driven executive leader with a history of defining strategies, building technology solutions, and reengineering business practices to achieve profitability, growth, and sustainability for the future. She currently advises and guides decisions as collaborative partner to C-level clients and serves as an advocate for innovation and transformational change in the mortgage industry.
As a Senior Vice President at Fannie Mae, Marianne led industry-wide innovation initiatives that streamlined and automated key mortgage origination processes and developed tools that reduced systemic risk in the United States housing market. After spending more than 25 years at Fannie Mae Marianne joined the Board at Finicity where she helped the company pivot to dominate data aggregation in mortgage and beyond prior to their successful sale to Mastercard. She also currently serves on the boards of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, Sagent, and Ardley Technologies, Inc.
Marianne holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and accounting from Georgetown University.
About CreditXpert
CreditXpert's mission is to expand homeownership by making credit scores more transparent and actionable for lenders and consumers. The company's predictive analytics platform helps mortgage originators and applicants quickly understand an applicant's credit record, highlight improvement potential, and identify the actions needed to achieve a higher score. Since its founding, CreditXpert has analyzed more than 750 million credit records. Today most of the top 10 mortgage originators and more than 60,000 mortgage professionals leverage the company's platform. Learn more at http://www.creditxpert.com.
