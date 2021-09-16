DURHAM, N.C., Sept.16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CREO, an innovative management consulting and advisory firm that shapes growth companies into healthy, successful organizations, has been recognized as a Fast 50 Company by the Triangle Business Journal (TBJ). This award acknowledges CREO as one of the Triangle's 50 fastest-growing privately held companies.
The Fast 50 winners were selected and ranked based on revenue growth in the preceding three years, as analyzed by a third-party firm, BDO. The complete rankings will be revealed during the Fast 50 Awards event on October 28, with complete profiles of the winners in the October 29 print edition of the TBJ.
"We are incredibly honored to be named to the TBJ's Fast 50 as one of the Triangle's fastest-growing privately held companies," said Susan Acker-Walsh, CEO and Co-Founder of CREO. "It is the dedication of the CREO team, their outstanding service in support of our blue-chip clients that is the reason for our amazing growth and continued success."
CREO's TBJ Fast 50 award comes just after being named to the INC. 5000 list for the second consecutive year as one of America's Fastest-Growing Companies.
"CREO continues to grow and exceed the needs of our clients despite the obvious challenges of the past year, and I am incredibly proud of our team for their dedication and commitment to supporting our clients," says Mike Townley, President, and Co-Founder of CREO.
About CREO, Inc.
CREO is an innovative management consulting firm that shapes growth companies into healthy, successful organizations. We provide holistic support for organizations through our expertise in growth management and digital transformation. Our approach creates alignment around vision and strategy to drive execution and results. To learn more, please visit us at http://www.creoinc.net.
