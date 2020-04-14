EAST DUBUQUE, Ill., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crescent Electric Supply Company today announced that the company is expanding its existing agreement with Red Lion to distribute their full line of industrial automation and industrial networking products into an expanded number of markets in the U.S.
"We are excited about the opportunity to greatly expand our relationship with Red Lion to now include a large portion of the regions where we service customers today," said Steve Holdsworth, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at Crescent Electric Supply Company. "We believe our customers will be pleased with the new offerings and recognize the enhanced commitment to best-in-class products coupled with best-in-class services, when and where they need it."
As part of this agreement, Crescent and their family of companies, such as Stoneway Electric, will now be able to provide Red Lion industrial solutions to customers in the following states: Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, Washington and Oregon.
Crescent Electric Supply Company is one of the largest electrical supply distributors in the U.S. The family-owned business has served contractors, institutional, and industrial customers with a broad line of electrical, industrial, and datacomm products from 140+ branch locations in 26 states for over a century. In addition to the Crescent Electric brand, customers are served by BA Supply in Missouri, Interstate Electric Supply in Idaho, Mesco Electrical Supply in Ohio, Womack Electric Supply in Virginia and North Carolina, Stoneway Electric Supply in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho and National Electric Supply in New Mexico. The Company was honored recently by receiving the Best of the Best Overall Distributor Marketing Award for 2018, from the National Association of Electrical Distributors (NAED). For more information, visit www.cesco.com.
