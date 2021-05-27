SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- No list of "Best Microsoft Partners" would be complete without Crestwood Associates. The latest Redmond Channel Partner Magazine (RCP) list of Best Microsoft Partners in the US is no exception. Crestwood is listed as a national partner, with experience and excellence in Dynamics sales and support, as well as Direct CSP (Cloud Service Provider) offerings.
RCP used various sources to identify the strongest Microsoft partners in the United States, from exploring Microsoft's "Inner Circle," tracking companies formerly in the Microsoft National Solution Provider program through thickets of acquisitions, reviewing Microsoft's list of new Azure-related specialty certifications, monitored Microsoft's own partner awards, and more. It is a qualitative list – organized alphabetically.
"It doesn't surprise me at all that Crestwood was listed as a top Microsoft partner, though we are grateful to RCP Magazine for including us," says John Gabrys, CRO of Crestwood. "It's yet another testament to our commitment to providing the best-in-breed support for our clients and contributing to the Microsoft space overall."
About Crestwood Associates, LLC
Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, Crestwood Associates is an award-winning partner, passionately focused on the success of small- to midsized businesses through implementing the best ERP and CRM technologies along with supporting services such as cloud hosting, business intelligence, and office products.
Drawing on our twenty-plus years of experience in the ERP and CRM sector, Crestwood understands fully that identifying the right technology – although essential – does not ensure success. Flawless implementation is crucial as well. It is our unmatched dedication to achieving 100% success for our clients that truly sets Crestwood apart from the competition. Our team of certified experts strive to do this through various methods of deployments to match every business style.
About RCPmag.com
Redmond Channel Partner is designed to make Microsoft partners more successful. The Microsoft channel contends with a unique set of technical, business and even political issues. Redmond Channel Partner is an independent advocate for these readers, and is the only publication offering them advice on how to expand their businesses, develop fruitful partnerships, build a services-oriented business, work more closely with Microsoft, develop and market unique areas of expertise and satisfy customers. RCPmag.com is a part of Converge360, an 1105 Media company.
