SCHAUMBURG, Ill. and ORLANDO, Fla., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crestwood Associates has again been named as one of Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs for 2021, for the ninth year in a row. The Top 100 resellers are chosen from organizations that sell and implement Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and accounting software.
"Nine consecutive years is a triumph!" says Tim Thompson, CEO of Crestwood Associates. "It's always great to get recognized by Bob Scott. Our team has endured a lot of stress to provide value for our clients this past year, and placement on this list is just one testament to their incredible hard work and sacrifice."
The selection is based on annual revenue generated by each reseller. A special report is published each year that includes names of the organizations selected for this year's Top 100 list, ranked by revenue.
About Crestwood Associates, LLC
Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, Crestwood Associates is an award-winning partner, passionately focused on the success of small- to midsized businesses through implementing the best ERP and CRM technologies along with supporting services such as cloud hosting, business intelligence, and office products.
Drawing on our twenty-plus years of experience in the ERP and CRM sector, Crestwood understands fully that identifying the right technology – although essential – does not ensure success. Flawless implementation is crucial as well. It is our unmatched dedication to achieving 100% success for our clients that truly sets Crestwood apart from the competition. Our team of certified experts strive to do this through various methods of deployments to match every business style.
About Bob Scott
Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 22 years. He has published this information via the Bob Scott's Insights newsletter—now known as ERP Global Insights—and website since 2009.
He has covered this market for nearly 30 years through print and electronic publications, first as technology editor of Accounting Today and then as the Editor of Accounting Technology from 1997 through 2009. He has covered the traditional tax and accounting profession during the same time and has continued to address that market.
Media Contact
Amber Tselios, Crestwood Associates, (407) 308-0451, atselios@crestwood.com
SOURCE Crestwood Associates