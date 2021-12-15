CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crestwood, the nation's fastest-growing cloud ERP provider, has named Stephanie McColly as its new Chief Marketing and Integration Officer.
"Stephanie's deep knowledge of full-cycle marketing will help strengthen Crestwood's industry position and revenue attainment as we continue to grow and expand our organization," said Tim Thompson, CEO of Crestwood Associates, "Stephanie will play a vital role in furthering our companywide efforts to deliver the highest levels of customer success and satisfaction. She is a perfect fit for this newly created role, and we are thrilled to have her on our team."
Stephanie is a marketing strategist, skilled in full-cycle customer journey marketing, and a business systems integrator with 17 years of experience in building rapid-growth business operational systems for optimization, sustainability, and scale. Stephanie joins Crestwood most recently from Crunch Fitness, where she was responsible for marketing and integration, supporting the group's aggressive hyper-growth strategy.
"I am impressed with Crestwood's position in the industry as an innovative and thoughtful leader," says McColly. "Equipping businesses with data-driven marketing and innovative operational systems excites me and I'm thrilled to bring this talent to the Crestwood organization."
Crestwood has built a strong foundation for customer success and the usability of its partner products, like Microsoft and Acumatica. Crestwood actively works to ensure that from a customer's very first interaction they receive the personalized and ethical business support that leads to long-term business success.
For more than 20 years, Crestwood Associates has been providing innovative technology solutions to accelerate operational efficiencies for mid-market organizations. Best known for delivering unparalleled value to their clients, Crestwood is headquartered in Chicago, serves thousands of clients nationwide, and is rapidly expanding reach across the United States. For more information about Crestwood or ERP solutions, visit http://www.crestwood.com
Media Contact
Tim Thompson, Crestwood Associates, (847)394-8820, tthompson@crestwood.com
SOURCE Crestwood Associates