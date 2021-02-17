SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The trophy case at Crestwood Associates is expanding yet again. Against some stiff competition, Crestwood came out on top as Velixo's Partner of the Year for 2020. Velixo is an award-winning provider of Excel-based reporting solutions for cloud ERP solutions, namely Acumatica.
"It's such a treat to be named Velixo's Partner of the Year. Our customers really love their product, and Gabriel [Michaud] and the team over there are fantastic to work with." – Brian McGuckin, Principal
About Velixo
Velixo Reports is an Excel-based reporting tool that was built from the ground up for Acumatica, by Acumatica Experts. Velixo Reports adds a new toolbar to Excel and more than 60 functions specially designed to work with General Ledger, Project Data and Generic Inquiries. As the premier solution for reporting with Acumatica, Velixo provides a tight integration and leverages the unique capabilities of your Acumatica Cloud ERP with features such as Smart Drilldown, Smart Refresh, Writeback, Consolidations and Advanced Security.
About Crestwood Associates, LLC
Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, Crestwood Associates is a premier Cloud Service Provider (CSP), Gold-Certified Microsoft Dynamics Partner, 10-time President's Club Award Winner, and 2017 Inner Circle recipient. In addition, Crestwood was honored to be chosen as Acumatica's US Partner of the Year in 2016 and 2017, and a member of Acumatica's President's Club for 2018 and 2019, Manufacturing Partner of the Year in 2019, with numerous Acumatica MVP awards spread amongst our team. Crestwood delivers a variety of business solutions, including: Acumatica Cloud ERP, Microsoft Dynamics GP, Microsoft Dynamics SL, Microsoft Dynamics CRM (now called Dynamics 365 for Sales), Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, and Greentree applications. From accounting and financial reporting, to CRM, manufacturing, distribution, payroll and human resources, Crestwood Associates provides the tools and services that help businesses perform above and beyond the competition. The Crestwood team is comprised of over 45 certified professionals who provide in-depth industry experience and functional expertise.
Why Crestwood?
Crestwood Associates enjoys consistent growth due to an unwavering commitment to creating expert end users. During planning, implementation, and maintenance, Crestwood's clients have access to an unparalleled level of support and guidance from their account managers, instructional how-to videos, an extensive library of informative blog posts, both free and premium live training, and more. Many expert associates are chosen throughout the year to present at industry events, such as GPUG Summit, Acumatica Summit, BDO events, various conferences, and more.
Media Contact
Jennifer Jerzak, Crestwood Associates, 8472328293, jjerzak@crestwood.com
SOURCE Crestwood Associates