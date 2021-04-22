MONTREAL, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crewdle, a Montreal-based technology start-up that leverages peer-to-peer (P2P) technology for high quality video conferencing, today celebrates Earth Day 2021 by contributing to the fight against climate change through technological innovation. Crewdle removes the reliance on power-hungry server-based throughput for video conferencing for reduced energy consumption for lower carbon emissions, working toward a carbon-neutral tomorrow.
Peer-to-peer based video conferencing offers an alternative to connect and collaborate without going through a server-based platform. With millions of families and members of the global economy working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, Crewdle was created to offer a secure, green, and simple alternative for staying connected.
The Peer-to-Peer Difference
In the first quarter of 2021 alone, Crewdle has saved a considerable amount of natural resources, with eye-opening statistics.
- 500kg of CO2 is equivalent to driving over 3,500km—f.ex. Montreal to Calgary; absorbing these emissions would have required planting 200 trees
- 6,000L of fresh water is equivalent to 12,000 bottles of water. Saving that amount of water would have required one person to not shower for three months
- 1,200kWh of energy is the consumption of an entire household for two months
University Study, January 2021
A recent study from Purdue University, Yale University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, found that any type of server-hosted video streaming—from video conferencing to YouTube, Tik Tok and Netflix—consumed incredible amounts of electricity. Generating electricity produces carbon, which requires water and land footprints. Reducing data downloads by simply turning off the camera can mitigate environmental impact and damage but is not a viable long-term solution for connecting and working remotely.
The Purdue University study has established that one hour of video conferencing:
- Emits 150 to 1,000 grams of carbon dioxide
- Requires 2 to 12 litres of water
- Demands a land area adding up to about the size of an iPad Mini
The carbon footprint of the internet had already increased before COVID-19 lockdowns, accounting for about 3.7% of global greenhouse gas emissions. But with a majority of the global workforce working from home, energy consumption levels have risen 20%, taxing water and land footprints needed to power internet infrastructures. Calculated through the end of 2021, that increase alone would require a forest of about 71,600 square miles, or 10% of the province of Québec, to absorb the emitted carbon. The additional water needed in the processing and transmission of data would also be enough to fill more than 300,000 Olympic-size swimming pools.
"Collaborating and working via video conferencing is now a common part of everyday life. The energy needed to power today's server farms used for video conferencing platforms has increased exponentially, and we are working to solve this energy dependence," said Vincent Lamanna, Co-founder and CEO of Crewdle. "Part of our DNA as a company is to offer the public and businesses not only a secure, encrypted way to connect, but a reduced power consumption model. We take this obligation seriously on Earth Day, as on every day of the year," added Lamanna.
Crewdle officially launched in April 2021, and is available now for individual users free of charge online with no download or installation. Crewdle is also available for mobile devices from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. A subscription-based model for small and medium-sized business (SMB) with added features and scalability is available via digital distribution.
About Crewdle
Crewdle develops extensible distributed technologies that transform how businesses and individuals collaborate and meet remotely, offering secure, green, and easy to use video communication tools. Founded in 2020 in Montreal, Canada, Crewdle proves that peer-to-peer (P2P) communication technology offers a secure environment by removing servers between users while meeting online. The result is a sustainable digital ecosystem that is more private and respectful of the environment. To learn more and try Crewdle, visit: https://crewdle.com/.
