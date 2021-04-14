MONTREAL, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- * Montreal start-up leverages peer-to-peer (P2P), high quality direct communications technology
- Secure. End-to-end encryption with no server manipulation protects intellectual property and privacy integrity
- Removes power-hungry server-based needs for reduced energy consumption and significantly lower carbon emissions
- Simple. Web-based with nothing to install or download, easily integrates with popular calendar and productivity tools
**(Communiqué de presse en français)
Crewdle, a Montreal-based technology start-up co-founded in 2020 by Vincent Lamanna and Pierre Campeau, today publicly announced its peer-to-peer (P2P) based video conferencing service that offers millions of people an alternative to how they connect and collaborate. Funded by an initial seed-round of investors from Canada and Silicon Valley, Crewdle introduces a secure, green, and simple way to work remotely and stay connected with family and friends.
Privacy and security is a top priority today as more people than ever rely on video streaming collaboration tools in their work and home life. The Crewdle team began experimenting with different ways to expand the quality and capabilities of secure peer-to-peer connections in video conferencing. The team was able to achieve higher quality encrypted video streams with extensibility that allows Crewdle to integrate with a wide variety of productivity tools and platforms to realize a serverless and secure platform.
"As the world went into lockdown in early 2020, video conferencing and collaboration platform usage exploded, helping us keep in touch with loved ones and to work remotely. We set out to create a peer-to-peer video conferencing platform that would offer a secure, green, and easy-to-use alternative," said Vincent Lamanna, Co-founder and CEO of Crewdle. "Our ways of working have changed irreversibly, and for Crewdle, this was an opportunity to offer users a new way to collaborate securely, while keeping our planet green by consuming exponentially less energy," added Lamanna.
Crewdle is available now for individual users free of charge online and requires no download or installation. Crewdle also works on mobile devices via an application available from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. A subscription-based model for small and medium-sized business (SMB) with added features and scalability is available via digital distribution, with plans to offer enterprise-sized business subscription packages in late 2021. Crewdle can be easily added to Google Calendar and Slack, with support for Microsoft 365 Outlook Calendar, and other platforms coming soon.
To learn more about Crewdle, secure P2P video-conferencing and reduced carbon emissions for the planet visit: https://crewdle.com/.
###
About Crewdle
Crewdle develops extensible distributed technologies that transform how businesses and individuals collaborate and meet remotely, offering secure, green, and easy to use video communication tools. Founded in 2020 in Montreal, Canada, Crewdle proves that peer-to-peer (P2P) communication technology offers a secure environment by removing servers between users while meeting online. The result is a sustainable digital ecosystem that is more private and respectful of the environment. To learn more and try Crewdle, visit: https://crewdle.com/.
Media Contact
Kevin G Clark, Crewdle, Inc., 514-754-0343, media@crewdle.com
SOURCE Crewdle