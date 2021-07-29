MONTREAL, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crewdle, a technology start-up that leverages peer-to-peer (P2P) technology for high-quality video conferencing, today announced that it has reached an agreement with AppDirect®—the leading subscription commerce platform company—to add its innovative solution to the AppDirect Network Catalog, the world's premier collection of best-in-class "as-a-service" solutions. Now, Crewdle's free trial version and multi-user subscription package will be available to thousands of advisors and technology marketplace merchants looking to offer a secure, private, and eco-friendly video communications platform to meet customer needs.
(*French version here)
Peer-to-Peer technology for privacy and encryption
Cybersecurity and privacy are crucial pillars of any business's infrastructure to protect against malware, phishing, brute force attacks, and ransomware. Crewdle guards intellectual property (IP) and confidential company discussions shared during virtual team meetings (both on-premises and remote) to reduce the threat of potential third-party interception and spying.
Only carbon-neutral video conferencing company in the world
Crewdle is dedicated to help companies reduce their carbon footprint without sacrificing productivity. The company was recently certified as the only video conferencing company to achieve carbon neutrality. Server-based video conferencing consumes high amounts of energy while Crewdle's innovative P2P technology eliminates the need for external servers, sending encrypted video streams directly between users.
Easy integration with calendar and communications tools
Crewdle seamlessly integrates with the tools customers are already using every day, including: Google Calendar, Microsoft Office 365, and Slack. Crewdle is also available on mobile apps for convenient, all-device access—no matter where employees or customers are located.
"Privacy, encryption, and helping our customers reduce their carbon emissions are what make the Crewdle P2P video conferencing platform one of the most unique and attractive integration solutions for AppDirect advisors and channel partners," said Vincent Lamanna, Co-founder and CEO of Crewdle. "Any business will immediately recognize the security, reduced energy benefits, and diversity the Crewdle platform delivers," added Lamanna.
About AppDirect Network Catalog:
AppDirect offers a global Network Catalog of innovative applications, including SaaS, IaaS, and digital services that are fully integrated to allow the company's vast network of advisors and channel partners to start selling immediately via the AppDirect marketplace. For a demo on how to add Crewdle to an AppDirect-powered Marketplace, click here.
To learn more about Crewdle's secure P2P video conferencing, visit: crewdle.com/.
– 30 –
About AppDirect
AppDirect offers a subscription commerce platform that removes the complexity of building a recurring business model. Sell any product, through any channel, on any device—as a service. Our platform opens up endless opportunities for commerce innovation, giving businesses the freedom to grow. We power millions of subscriptions worldwide for organizations like Jaguar Land Rover, Comcast, Sage, Keller Williams, ADP, and Deutsche Telekom.
About Crewdle
Crewdle develops extensible distributed technologies that transform how businesses and individuals collaborate and meet remotely, offering secure, green, and easy to use video communication tools. Founded in 2020 in Montreal, Canada, Crewdle proves that peer-to-peer (P2P) communication technology offers a secure environment by removing servers between users while meeting online. The result is a sustainable digital ecosystem that is more private and respectful of the environment provided by the only video conferencing company to achieve a carbon-neutral certification. To learn more and try Crewdle, visit: https://crewdle.com/.
Media Contact:
©2021 Crewdle. Crewdle is a trademark in Canada.
©2021 AppDirect, Inc. AppDirect is a registered trademark of AppDirect, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other brand and product names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holder(s).
Media Contact
KEVIN GENE CLARK, Crewdle, 514-754-0343, kevin@empowerindustries.com
Vincent Lamanna, Crewdle, 514-820-7599, vincent@crewdle.com
SOURCE Crewdle