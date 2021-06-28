MONTREAL , June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crewdle, a technology start-up that leverages peer-to-peer (P2P) technology for high quality video conferencing, today announced it obtained a carbon neutral certification from Planetair.ca, a Canadian non-profit leader in the fight against climate change. The company's unique peer-to-peer technology consumes minimal energy, leaving a small environmental footprint–where server-based providers trend much higher. With a commitment to making a difference through reduced carbon emissions, the Crewdle founders and its team invested in Gold Standard carbon-credits, leading to the Planetair certification.
The Green DNA of a company
Crewdle co-founders Vincent Lamanna and Pierre Campeau established the company with a vision of innovating P2P technology with an earnest dedication to conserve natural resources. Since its founding less than a year ago, the P2P video conferencing platform has allowed users to save:
- 1,684kg of CO2; an equivalent to driving over 11,777km—Montreal to Juneau, Alaska return; absorbing those same emissions would have required planting 337 trees
- 20,210L of fresh water; equivalent to 40,419 bottles of water—or 338 showers
- 4,027kWh of energy; the consumption of an entire household for eight months
"We are in a race against time to be a carbon neutral planet, and everyone must play a role. The Crewdle P2P video conferencing platform not only greatly reduces carbon emissions, but allows us to be a net zero emission company by offsetting our operations through the participation and impact of our employees," said Vincent Lamanna, Co-founder and CEO of Crewdle. "We chose the Gold Standard carbon credits because they are among the most recognized in the world to offset current and future emissions," added Lamanna.
Crewdle P2P technology is engineered to host increasingly larger groups of people and remove the reliance on server-based throughput for video conferencing. The extended benefits deliver secure, end-to-end encrypted communications that bypass third-party handling with greatly reduced energy consumption for lower carbon emissions.
Crewdle officially launched in April 2021, and is available now for individual users free of charge online with no download or installation. Crewdle is also available for mobile devices from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. A subscription-based model for small and medium-sized business (SMB) with added features and scalability is available via digital distribution. To learn more about Crewdle secure P2P video conferencing and how users can help reduce their environmental footprint, visit: https://crewdle.com/.
About Crewdle
Crewdle develops extensible distributed technologies that transform how businesses and individuals collaborate and meet remotely, offering secure, green, and easy to use video communication tools. Founded in 2020 in Montreal, Canada, Crewdle proves that peer-to-peer (P2P) communication technology offers a secure environment by removing servers between users while meeting online. The result is a sustainable digital ecosystem that is more private and respectful of the environment. To learn more and try Crewdle, visit: https://crewdle.com/.
