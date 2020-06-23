ATLANTA, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CrewMinders, the Atlanta based technology firm empowering organizations to improve communications and compliance, announces its partnership with Brad Cole Construction to enable rapid COVID-19 health checks.
Brad Cole Construction operates throughout the Southeast United States and serves a variety of end markets, including power generation, heavy industrial, and government / federal work. The team at Brad Cole embraces employee health and safety on every project, and empowers employees with the behavior-based safety program Target Zero, which sets a culture of driving towards zero safety incidents. For an unprecedented ten consecutive years, Brad Cole received the Southern Company's Triangle Safety Award, given to contractors with at least 100,000 person-hours and zero safety incidents.
When Brad Cole Construction wanted to get their crews back to work safely and efficiently, they partnered with CrewMinders to deploy the industry-leading health and safety messaging platform to ensure that their crews passed COVID-19 health screening before stepping foot on-site. "We immediately noticed a 45% drop in the time it took our team to get from screening to production," said Matt Albertus, Brad Cole's Director of Corporate Operations. "It also showed our employees that we took their health and safety seriously and are proactively working to implement the best solution to continue enhancing our world-class health and safety culture."
"Beyond COVID-19, CrewMinders will help our teams rapidly deploy Job Site Assessments, Toolbox Talks, and mass safety messaging to our employees," said Albertus. "We are excited about the partnership and the future opportunities to change the way our health and safety messages reach our field crews."
As the United States looks to get the economy up and running, CrewMinders provides the tools to ensure crews are safe and healthy before coming to work. A new implementation can launch within a day.
About CrewMinders
Founded in 2020, CrewMinders is the premier frontline employee engagement platform. Based in Atlanta, CrewMinders builds elegantly simple solutions to help companies communicate rapidly with their teams. We are passionate about our customers and genuinely engage with them to understand how we can solve their problems. Our mission is to provide employers with the communication tools necessary to ensure their workers are safe and healthy. Learn more at crewminders.com.
