FULTON, Md., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Andrea Keating, Founder and President of Crews Control Inc. is pleased to announce that former Havas Media Group Executive, Barbara Kittridge has joined Crews Control, Inc as their Senior Vice President, Strategy and Partnerships. "Barbara brings extensive experience in leadership and innovation to our team," said Andrea Keating, President of Crews Control. "Her proven track record in the media agency, corporate and digital industries bring a full circle perspective to our clients and company. Barbara's expertise in scaling growth, as well as developing additional services and solutions will position Crews Control to transition to the next level as a creative services agency."
Kittridge departs the media agency business and now pivots to the creative specialist company that works with hundreds of Fortune 1000 companies including American Express, Toyota, The Coca-Cola Company, Miller Coors, and Marriott Corporation to support their internal and external creative services teams globally.
Kittridge states, "I am excited to bring my marketing and business development expertise to the team at Crews Control, Inc. As a women owned business, their commitment to their clients and their unique ability to provide best-in-class media production and creative services in any market in the world delivers unbelievable value and quality talent to their clients. I am so impressed with the partnerships Crews Control has forged with major global organizations, and I welcome the opportunity to continue to accelerate their global growth and deepen their relationships with their incredible roster of clients."
Having spent 5 years in the telecommunications and cosmetics industries at T-Mobile, Vodafone and L'Oreal, Kittridge was responsible for accelerating marketing effectiveness, leading integrated digital marketing strategies, creating multi-channel platforms and media partnerships that spurred revenue growth fostering a culture of accountability. Previously as the EVP, Business Development at Havas Media Group North America she delivered over $2.5 billion in billings growth contributing to winning such accolades as 2016 ADWEEK's US Media Agency of the Year and 2017 MediaPost's Media Agency of the Year. Her cross-cultural work experience while at Publicis included stints in China, CEE (Hungary, Poland) and EMEA which informed the design approaches to solving the marketing challenges of Fortune 500 companies. She worked with market leaders and challenger brands including McDonald's, Kraft, The Coca-Cola Company, P&G, GM, Diageo, Novartis, and Suzuki to spur market share, launch new products and increase marketing efficiency.
Kittridge has been recognized in 2013 by the CMO Club as "CMO of the Year" in the Marketing Innovations category and named as one of "The Women Driving Chicago's Digital Renaissance" by Built in Chicago while serving as CMO at the data and analytics firm, Cardinal Path. She was named to Internationalist Magazine's Agency Innovator list in 2009 and led Spark Communications to win MediaPost's 2009 "Boutique Agency of the Year" award. Kittridge graduated from Northwestern University with a BA in History and an MBA in marketing and international business from Loyola University of Chicago - Quinlan School of Business, resides in Northwest Washington, D.C. and is a proud Mom to her rescue dog, Bella.
