LOWELL, Ark., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Central Research Inc. (CRI), a provider of management and financial service solutions to the federal and state government and commercial sector, today announced the company received the ISO 27001:2013 certification for its information security management system.
ISO 27001:2013 is developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), which specifies the requirements for an organization in establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an information security management system. The accreditation provides evidence that an organization is managing information security according to international best practice.
"Achieving the ISO 27001 accreditation is a testament to our investment in people, processes and technology," said CRI President and CEO Bobby McKinnon. "As a longtime service provider to federal clients, we are focused on providing top tier information security. This certification shows our commitment to managing the security of data and other assets entrusted by our employees and our clients."
In May 2021, CRI received ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system, including customer focus, leadership involvement, process approach and ongoing process improvement.
Issued by Intertek, the scope of the 27001:2013 certification includes information security services supporting consumers of the organization's IT products and services.
Central Research, Inc. (CRI) provides management and financial service solutions to the federal and state government and commercial sector, including call center support, debt collection, staff augmentation and IT services. We are committed to providing excellence with every service and solution. Learn more at central-research.com.
