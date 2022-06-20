group photo

In an effort to gather frontier information and resources, embrace the new era with new perspectives, build new advantages by advancing industrial modernization, city internationalization, new urbanization, green development and modern governance, the Fifth Annual Meeting of Weihai Mayor's International Economic Advisory Council was held on June 11, with the theme of Enhance Core Competence of Manufacturing, Create New Engine for Weihai's High-Quality Development. 19 members of the Advisory Council from America, Germany, Japan, Austria, Belgium and other countries and regions met online, shared wisdom and insights, gave advice on promoting Weihai's industrial modernization. The First Weihai International Week was opened during the meeting.

