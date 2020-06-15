NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the global technology company powering the world's marketers with trusted and impactful advertising, announced the appointment of Sherry Smith as Managing Director of Retail Media of the Americas region. In this role, Smith will lead and oversee daily operations and strategy for Criteo's Retail Media commercial team.
Previously, Smith served as the Chief Executive Officer of Triad Retail Media, GroupM's retail media specialist company. She has over 20 years of experience in the digital marketing space, having helped retailers unlock new revenue streams and mature into multi-million-dollar media publishers through data-powered, holistic strategies with their brand partners.
In addition, Smith brings strong leadership and transformative skills to the Criteo Retail Media team. During her time as CEO of Triad, she executed a complete rebrand of the company, delivered year-over-year increase in profitability and launched the brand's first-ever proprietary planning tool.
"Retail Media is having its moment as shoppers turn to e-commerce now more than ever," said Smith. "I'm excited to join the Criteo team who is leading the charge in this space, and to continue to help retailers and brands during this critical time."
"Sherry has an impressive track record of leading notable retail and consumer packaged goods clients to exceptional results," said Geoffroy Martin, EVP and General Manager, Growth Portfolio at Criteo. "She brings a wealth of experience in developing global initiatives on behalf of the world's largest retailers and brands. We're excited to have her on the Criteo Retail Media team."
The news follows the launch of the Criteo Retail Media Platform in May. The first-to-market, self-serve platform allows for the transparent placement of brand-sponsored advertising on retailer e-commerce sites and apps, an increasingly important tool as shopping shifts online and brands look to tie media spend to sales outcomes.
Smith's appointment is a part of Criteo's continued growth of their Retail Media business and larger company-wide initiative of product diversification. She will be based in Los Angeles and report to Martin.
Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global technology company powering the world's marketers with trusted and impactful advertising. 2,700 Criteo team members partner with over 20,000 customers and thousands of publishers around the globe to deliver effective advertising across all channels, by applying advanced machine learning to unparalleled data sets. Criteo empowers companies of all sizes with the technology they need to better know and serve their customers. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.
