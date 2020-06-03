NEW YORK, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the global technology company powering the world's marketers with trusted and impactful advertising, announced an interim update on its financial performance for the second quarter of 2020, as of May 29, 2020.
In its Q2 2020 guidance provided on April 29, 2020, the Company had assumed a continued decline of revenues through the month of May due to COVID-19. As of May 29, 2020, however, a continued decline of the Company's revenues for the month of May compared to April had not materialized as anticipated. Therefore, as of May 29, 2020, overall revenue trends have been better than were expected at the time of the Company's April 29, 2020 guidance for the second quarter 2020.
Additionally, as of May 29, 2020, the Company believes it is on track to achieve its cost savings targets as anticipated in the Company's April 29, 2020 guidance for the second quarter 2020.
The Company is not otherwise providing an update with regard to its second quarter 2020 financial performance at this time. The Company plans to report its full second quarter 2020 results in late July 2020.
Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure
