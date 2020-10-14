NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the global technology company powering the world's marketers with trusted and impactful advertising, will announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
On that day, Megan Clarken, Chief Executive Officer, Todd Parsons, Chief Product Officer and Sarah Glickman, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET, 1:00 PM CET to discuss these results.
To access the conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers and ask to be joined into the "Criteo" call:
+1 855 209 8212
+1 412 317 0788 or +33 1 76 74 05 02
The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website http://ir.criteo.com and will be available for replay.
About Criteo
Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global technology company powering the world's marketers with trusted and impactful advertising. 2,700 Criteo team members partner with over 20,000 customers and thousands of publishers around the globe to deliver effective advertising across all channels, by applying advanced machine learning to unparalleled data sets. Criteo empowers companies of all sizes with the technology they need to better know and serve their customers.
For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.
