SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Criterion Networks, a leading network transformation enabler, announced today that it has become a Cisco MINT (Mentored Install Network Training) partner for SD-WAN. As a MINT partner, Criterion plays an important role in Cisco's SD-WAN market growth with Proofs-of-Concept (PoCs) and installations.
The MINT program is designed to accelerate revenue, capability, and adoption of Cisco's Technology solutions for Cisco Partners and their strategic customers aligned to revenue. As a Cisco MINT partner, Criterion will engage in PoCs, designs and the installation phase for key SD-WAN customers.
Criterion's network transformation cloud enablement platform, Criterion SDCloud®, is leveraged heavily in these PoC engagements to design custom network topologies and various use cases, helping take the guesswork out of PoC creation and enabling customers to realize the full potential of Cisco SD-WAN. Criterion Networks has already successfully delivered more than 60 MINT engagements globally for Cisco's partners and continues to play a key role in delivering virtual PoCs through Criterion SDCloud® even in the current heightened remote work and digital environments resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Cisco is committed to ensuring the success of partners," said Jason W. Gallo, senior director, Global Enterprise Networking, Global Partner Organization, Cisco Systems. "The MINT program is an exclusive program for Cisco partners to help customers evolve their networks for SD-WAN. "For the last two years, Criterion Networks has been a foundational Cisco partner for many SD-WAN Mentored PoCs and MINT projects globally. Criterion's SDCloud platform is a differentiator for Criterion-led Cisco SD-WAN PoCs and MINT engagements. We are delighted to see Criterion formally join the new Cisco SD-WAN MINT program."
Across Cisco SD-WAN, security and other virtual network service use-cases, Criterion accelerated customer PoC time by 70 percent while providing excellent customer engagement and user experience. Given most adoption plans are brownfield projects, these PoCs also include use-cases to understand and evaluate their integration and migration needs for phased deployment. Most mentored engagements from Criterion also provide access to some select Criterion Learning Labs from its suite of over 25 Cisco SD-WAN modules that are available today. Criterion Learning Labs have been very popular and heavily leveraged by partners and customers for hands-on learning for over two and a half years.
"Criterion SDCloud platform has been enabling on-demand Viptela Cisco SD-WAN environments for Cisco's partners and customers for a few years now," said Srinivas Vegesna, CEO of Criterion Networks. "Cisco's partners depend on Criterion's seasoned Cisco SD-WAN experience and expertise as well as the full portfolio of hosted Cisco SD-WAN capabilities, such as Learning Labs, Sales Demos, PoV, and Designer for their custom enablement needs. It's great news that Cisco partners will now be able to engage and order Criterion capabilities from Cisco's Global Pricing List (GPL)."
He added, "Given the need to work remotely now more than ever, it makes sense to consider moving the SD-WAN Designs and PoCs to a digital medium in the interest of keeping up the momentum on planned SD-WAN roadmaps. All use cases can be deployed and tested in the virtual solution environment and can be pushed to the physical infrastructure seamlessly once the COVID-19 situation eases. The design validation can be done with great user experience on a design collaboration platform which can involve all stakeholders."
Criterion SD-WAN MINT services through Cisco are currently available globally across all theatres. For their customer SD-WAN project needs, Cisco partners order Criterion MINT SKU, CX-MI-SD-WAN-CRI via Cisco Commerce Workspace (CCW).
About Criterion Networks
Criterion Networks offers an industry-leading Enablement Cloud to accelerate the network transformation needs of MSP, VAR and enterprise customers. Criterion SDCloud® platform equips customers with custom cloud enablement and hosted services to meet lifecycle needs across service creation, Go-to-Market (GTM), customer deployment, and operations. Criterion supports requirements for all networking use-case solutions of interest including SD-WAN, security, VNS, container networking, and 5G network services. For more information, visit https://criterionnetworks.com/.
About Cisco
Cisco is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. At Cisco, people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco. RSS Feed for Cisco: http://newsroom.cisco.com/rss-feeds
Media Contacts:
Jamie Dabao Brown
239357@email4pr.com
626-488-0732