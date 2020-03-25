ARLINGTON, Va., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Numeracle™, the pioneer of robocall blocking and labeling visibility and control, today announced the launch of a Critical Calls Registry to support the initiatives set forward by the FCC in the COVID-19 TCPA Declaratory Ruling. By utilizing Numeracle's defined process to vet and verify critical callers, communications solution providers and organizations can ensure COVID-19 emergency calls are not mislabeled as FRAUD or SCAM or blocked at the carrier level.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Declaratory Ruling identifies, "efforts to slow the spread of the disease depend in part on effective communications with the American public ... that could save lives."
As such, exceptions to the TCPA have been enacted, deeming COVID-19 communications "emergency calls," thus waiving requirements of prior express consent in some cases. The Ruling further declares, "[under the TCPA] hospitals, health care providers, state and local health officials, and other government officials may lawfully communicate information about the novel coronavirus as well as mitigation measures without violating federal law."
The biggest challenge in determining emergency vs. non-emergency calls under this statute, however, is the credentialing of callers and critical call intent. The FCC states, "in determining whether a call relating to the COVID-19 pandemic qualifies as a call made for an emergency purpose, we look to the identity of the caller and content of the call."
To aid industry and government in these efforts, Numeracle has launched a Critical Calls Registry available to any organization or solution provider, facilitating the delivery of COVID-19 communications meeting the "emergency call" criteria defined by the FCC. This Registry, an extension of Numeracle's existing enterprise vetting, verification, and phone number registration solution, will now include a COVID-19 emergency call category used to protect these calls across the carrier, analytics, and app ecosystem.
"The need to communicate during these unprecedented times will likely create an increase in outbound traffic and call patterns the call blocking and labeling analytics have never seen before," said Rebekah Johnson, founder & CEO, Numeracle. "To prevent the improper blocking labeling of critical calls, we expect the carriers to honor the verified status of emergency calls and deliver these calls uninterrupted during this crisis."
"We understand the challenges and urgency the industry is facing with COVID-19," Johnson adds, "and we're committed to preserving the ability to communicate time-sensitive medical and public safety information about the novel coronavirus now more than ever."
If you are a hospital, health care provider, health or government official, or a solution provider delivering emergency communications on these entities' behalves, visit https://www.numeracle.com/critical-calls-registry to start the process of critical caller vetting and verification.
About Numeracle
Numeracle is working with carriers, call blocking and labeling analytics, apps, and solution providers to deliver a path to visibility and control in the calling ecosystem. To learn more about Numeracle's call blocking and labeling solutions, visit www.numeracle.com.
Contact
Molly Weis
Director, Marketing & Communications
visibility@numeracle.com
+1(814) 380-1181
Related Images
numeracle-launches-critical-calls.png
Numeracle Launches Critical Calls Registry
Protect emergency COVID-19 calls from improper call blocking and labeling.
Related Links