EWING, N.J., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Critical Response Group, Inc. (CRG) and RapidSOS announced today a partnership to provide emergency first responders and 911 telecommunicators with the ability to access Collaborative Response GraphicsⓇ within the RapidSOS Portal, a free solution for Emergency Communication Centers (ECCs) that provides critical data to 911 telecommunicators and first responders.
Today, telecommunicators in the U.S. and around the world are forced to rely on the limited information a phone call can provide, and the result is often delays in dispatching and first responders arriving on scene under-informed. Collaborative Response Graphics are standardized, site-specific common operating pictures that combine facility floor plans, high-resolution imagery, site-specific nomenclature, and a gridded overlay together into one map. These maps allow first responders from different agencies and disciplines to easily communicate and coordinate their response when under stress-- even when they've never worked together or been to the incident location before.
"CRG has a track record of bringing life-saving technology and innovation to public safety," said RapidSOS CEO and founder Michael Martin. "Working to transform emergency response requires a partnership approach, and we're excited to integrate CRG's industry leading technology with RapidSOS portal."
"CRG partnering with RapidSOS instantaneously forms a powerful solution that is easily used by 911 centers and first responders across the United States," said Mike Rodgers, CEO of CRG. "Our company is singularly focused on placing a field-proven, non-theoretical tool in the hands of first responders with the goals of reducing response times and saving lives. RapidSOS will help us achieve that end."
The RapidSOS and CRG solution is available to ECC's with access to RapidSOS Portal today. To learn more about how your ECC can leverage this solution, visit: http://www.rapidsos.com/crg-critical-response-group.
About Critical Response Group
United States Military Special Operations Force (USSOF) faced the challenge of operating and communicating about unfamiliar locations with diverse groups and nationalities while under stress during counter-terrorism missions. To solve that problem, USSOF developed a visual communication tool, called a Gridded Reference Graphic (GRG), that combined a grid overlay with high-resolution overhead imagery so mission participants could communicate from a site-specific common operating picture. The principles of a GRG were expanded and pivoted for domestic use as a Collaborative Response Graphic®, or CRG®.
Known as America's Common Operating Picture®, CRGs are built for schools, places of worship, hospitals, airports, government buildings, prisons, parks, corporate facilities, theme parks, and other critical infrastructure, and are used for reunification efforts, and pre-planned or emerging events. The power of a CRG is its portability, meaning it easily integrates with preexisting systems thus allowing safety professions to establish a true common operating picture across all systems and first responder disciplines.
Critical Response Group's team is a mix of decorated and combat-tested USSOF veterans and senior public safety experts committed to providing non-theoretical perspectives and emergency response solutions that increase situational awareness.
To learn more, visit http://www.crgplans.com or https://youtu.be/10aghbY3AKI
About RapidSOS
In partnership with public safety, RapidSOS has created the world's first emergency response data platform that securely links life-saving data from over 350M connected devices directly to emergency services and first responders. Through its platform, RapidSOS provides intelligent data that supports over 4,800 Emergency Communications Centers worldwide, across 150 million emergency calls annually. Together with our RapidSOS Ready emergency community, RapidSOS is supporting first responders in saving millions of lives annually.
To learn more about our technology that's creating life-saving connections, visit http://www.rapidsos.com/
