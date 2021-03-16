CHICAGO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iiRcade Inc., the ultimate connected arcade machine that allows gamers of all ages to play their favorite retro and modern games in arcade style at home, is pleased to announce that Dead Cells, officially licensed by Playdigious, is now available in the iiRcade Store.
Winner and nominee for dozens of Game of the Year awards in 2018, Dead Cells is a critically acclaimed Metroidvania action platformer set within an unpredictable castle packed with dark secrets, game changing items and hordes of deadly beasts.
The Metroidvania modern game allows game players to explore a sprawling, ever-changing castle, unlock new gear and gain access to unreachable areas in a fight to the death.
"Our iiRcade community has been looking forward to this day and we're very excited to launch Dead Cells in our store," said Jong Shin, founder & CEO of iiRcade. "Dead Cells is a perfect fit for iiRcade, being an action-packed modern game with a retro feel that plays extremely as an arcade game."
Originally released on Steam, Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One, this will be the first time Dead Cells is available on a home arcade system. Dead Cells for iiRcade will be version 1.6 of the game, The Legacy Update, and will retail for $24.99 in the iiRcade Store.
Dead Cells features:
- RogueVania: The progressive exploration of an interconnected world, with the replayability of a rogue-lite and the adrenaline pumping threat of permadeath.
- 2D Souls-lite Action: Tough but fair combat, the iconic dodge roll, more than 90 weapons and spells with unique gameplay… The unforgiving action wed to the absence of any kind of safety net makes for an adrenalin pumping ride each and every run.
- Nonlinear progression: Sewers, Ossuary or Ramparts? Once unlocked, special permanent abilities allow you to access new paths to reach your objective. Opt for the path that suits your current build, your play style, or just your mood.
- Exploration: Secret rooms, hidden passages, charming landscapes. Take a moment to stroll the towers and breath in that fresh sea mist infused air.
iiRcade allows for cinematic arcade gaming experiences via 19" High-Definition display, 100W Dual Stereo Speakers, Premium Arcade Joysticks and hardware and software optimized for gaming. iiRcade also has the latest features built-in, such as WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2 and HDMI-Out, that bring arcade experiences to today's gamers.
Each iiRcade comes with 11 pre-loaded games: Dragon's Lair, Double Dragon, Gunbird, Beach Buggy Racing, BombSquad (online multiplayer party game), Snowboard Championship, Diver Boy, Dragon Master, Maniac Square, Twin Brats and Fancy World.
All games are officially licensed and available at affordable prices, and new titles are continuously added to the growing iiRcade store library. The iiRcade Store can be accessed on phones or via browser on PC or Mac through the iiRcade store link.
A full list of games currently licensed and targeted for release on iiRcade Store can be found here.
Beyond the original design, iiRcade is available in three premium versions: RetroMania Wrestling Edition, Dragon's Lair Edition and Black Edition, which enables users to design their own cabinet graphics and comes with officially licensed Double Dragon stickers that can be put onto the cabinet as a free gift. Each premium versions include upgraded 128-GB storage memory and original Sanwa joysticks.
For more information and to order iiRcade, visit iiRcade.com.
About iiRcade
iiRcade is a premium arcade gaming experience like no other. Play retro arcade games that you remember to the latest modern games in amazing arcade style. With cinematic gaming experiences powered by 19" high-density display, 100W of powerful stereo sound, premium 2-player arcade controllers and device optimized for the best arcade gaming experiences, iiRcade delivers arcade gaming that is so immersive, you will feel like you are inside the game.
