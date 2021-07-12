SOFIA, Bulgaria, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to the U.S. Center for Strategic and International Studies and McAfee, cybercrime now costs the world nearly $600 billion annually, accounting for 0.8% of global GDP. By 2026, the cybersecurity market will reach $352.25 billion, at a compound annual growth rate of 14.5%. At the end of 2020, the market was worth $156.24 billion. The introduction of M2M (machine-to-machine communication) and IoT connections are driving the information security market as new business models and applications focus on reducing costs and increasing the number of connected devices: cars, meters, consumer electronics, artificial intelligence, etc. By 2025, there will be about 30 smart cities worldwide, which will require effective measures for information reliability.
Due to the rapidly changing cyber environment, the only way to keep up-to-date cyber-security is to maintain and develop your own cyber-security team. Day-to-day exercising and training are the crucial tasks to ensure readiness, resilience, and high professionalism to be able to counter endless cyber threats.
For 2020 and the first half of 2021, complex APT (Advanced Persistent Threat) attacks were the primary cybercriminal tactics, 83% of attacks on industrial companies used phishing, and 89% of attacks used malware. The main goal of cybercriminals during attacks on industrial and energy companies is espionage: hackers are trying to gain a foothold in the company's infrastructure for as long as possible and gain control not only over IT systems, key computers, and servers but also over the technological network with industrial equipment. In the financial industry, the target of attackers continues to be the withdrawal of funds and the compromise of highly sensitive data.
Hacking into Internet of Things systems is also a critical threat to companies. The security threat from IoT devices was seriously discussed back in 2016, after a large-scale DDoS attack by the Mirai botnet, which included hundreds of thousands of infected devices. The list of device types is constantly expanding: home routers and web cameras, various sensors and smart home components, medical and industrial equipment. In recent years, there has also been increasing interest in software vulnerabilities in cars and smart devices.
Despite growing investments in cybersecurity, today's enterprises are still vulnerable to cyber threats. Regular training of cyber team and routine testing of the network security is one of the ways to deal with the cyber monsters of today and tomorrow.
The newest version of multi-domain cyber simulator FV-CyberRing, presented by Freshvale LTD, provides its users with an unlimited variety of user-created IT networks and attack scenarios for different types of cybersecurity trainings and penetration testing missions. FV-CyberRing is used to train cyber professionals in artificial real-like networks and supports the use of the same third party applications that these specialists are accustomed to in their organizations. Among other application scenarios supported by FV-CyberRing, at least the following are to be highlighted as core concepts of operation:
- Simulation lab for cyber tools
- Exercising against any types of attacks
- Penetration testing
- Evaluation of cyber-skills
- Cyber-security competitions
Thus, it's suitable for routine operations of IT, DBA, SOC specialists, Analysts, Forensics, QA testers and developers concerned with cyber defense.
The coronavirus pandemic has marked a new vector in the digital life of society – a remote work and growth of cyber threats. Time plays against us here, as the cybercriminals increasingly use the most cutting edge technologies. New attack schemes seem to be invented faster than ways to counter them. In today's world of constantly evolving cyberattacks, the only way to maintain cyber security up-to-date is to create educational training-testing-assessment environment for your cyber security team – and FV-CyberRing has become the leading platform for that purposes.
SOURCE Freshvale Ltd