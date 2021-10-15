NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CRM outsourcing market is set to grow by USD 21.29 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 5.19% from 2021 to 2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The increasing need for large-scale client management, rising need to focus on core competencies and improve efficiency, and surging use of neo-sourcing will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as the shortage of domain expertise may threaten the growth of the CRM outsourcing market.
CRM Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- End-user
- BFSI
- Telecom And IT
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
CRM Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the CRM outsourcing market include Accenture Plc, Atos SE, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Concentrix Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., ExlService Holdings Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and International Business Machines Corp. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the CRM outsourcing market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
CRM Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist CRM outsourcing market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the CRM outsourcing market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the CRM outsourcing market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of CRM outsourcing market vendors
CRM Outsourcing Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.19%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 21.29 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.23
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, Australia, Germany, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Accenture Plc, Atos SE, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Concentrix Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., ExlService Holdings Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and International Business Machines Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
