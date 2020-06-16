SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CRMNEXT, Inc., a global CRM solution provider for financial services, is pleased to announce two new partnerships with leading influencers in the credit union space. The company has joined forces with CUInsight, a popular credit union news and resource site, and also been accepted as a gold partner of the National Association of Credit Union Services Organizations (NACUSO), the only trade association for the credit union service organization (CUSO) movement.
These strategic partnerships open the door for CRMNEXT to work more closely with credit union leaders to simplify work, drive growth and deliver amazing experiences for members and employees alike.
"Credit unions have a special place in the community and members' lives," said CRMNEXT CEO Joe Salesky. "We're excited to be taking these next steps to support the credit union movement, and view our partnerships as avenues for dialogue and knowledge-sharing as we seek to help credit unions grow membership value with smart products and exceptional service."
CRMNEXT's partnership with CUInsight is a natural outcome of the two organizations' shared vision to be a true partner of the credit union industry. Through this alignment, CRMNEXT will contribute articles to the site and provide thoughtful commentary on The CUInsight Experience podcast, the fastest-growing podcast among credit unions.
"CUInsight is thrilled to welcome CRMNEXT as our newest partner organization," said Lauren Culp, publisher and CEO of CUInsight. "We can't wait to work together to provide the credit union industry with top-notch thought leadership content from the experts at CRMNEXT."
As a Gold Partner with NACUSO, CRMNEXT will support NACUSO's mission "to be the catalyst for instituting collaboration, innovation and the reinvention of the credit union industry." The two organizations will work in lock-step to advocate for the needs of credit unions, as well as jointly create and deliver valuable content to the community.
"We love having awesome partners that are fun to work with and genuinely good people – and CRMNEXT certainly fits the bill," said NACUSO director of membership, Denise Wymore. "I look forward to working with their team to spread the word that CRMNEXT integrates all systems, so you never, ever have to convert your core again. I know that's going to make a lot of folks very happy."
On average, CRMNEXT helps credit unions cut service interaction time down by 90 percent, increase team productivity by 60 percent and achieved as much as a 40 percent increase in bottom-line revenue. The platform is used daily by more than one million financial services employees to serve over a one billion customers and members globally.
About CRMNEXT
CRMNEXT, Inc., is the leading global CRM solution provider in financial services. A Gartner Magic Quadrant Challenger company, CRMNEXT picks up where traditional CRMs leave off providing work simplification, robotic automation, immediate results and greater empowerment for both team members and customers. It eliminates the artificial barriers between human and digital channels, enables innovation and world-class, omnichannel customer interactions from a single, unified platform. With more than one million bankers and one billion customers globally, CRMNEXT has become the largest CRM in financial services by effectively recalibrating the potential for both large and small organizations to grow assets, quality relationships, profitability, service and innovation. For more information, visit www.crmnext.com.
About CUInsight
CUInsight.com is the place for all things credit union and host of The CUInsight Experience podcast. We are the leading digital source connecting the credit union community to news, community, opinion, press career opportunities, events, trusted partners, and each other. We are not competitors with other news sources or organizations; we are partners and a launching pad for them. We are the place where the credit union community can find the best information available from all sources. CUInsight's commitment is to the credit union movement and the people who make it amazing. www.cuinsight.com
About NACUSO
The National Association of Credit Union Service Organizations was formed in 1984 to help credit unions explore the use of CUSOs and the delivery of non-traditional products and services. Over the years, NACUSO's focus has evolved to helping credit unions form multi-owned CUSOs and participate in collaboration and the cooperative business model, as well as advocating a regulatory climate that is conducive to collaboration and utilizing CUSOs for the benefit of credit union members.