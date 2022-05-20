CRN 2022 Storage 100 lists StoneFly in the 50 Coolest Software-Defined Storage vendors recognizing StoneFusion – the 8th generation storage operating system that serves as the base for StoneFly's storage, hyperconverged, air-gapped and immutable backup and DR, and cloud-based offerings.
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StoneFly, Inc. the original innovator of the ISCSI protocol (http://www.iscsi.com) and manufacturer of affordable, secure, highly available, and scalable storage, hyperconverged, air-gapped and immutable backup and DR, and cloud solutions, has been featured in CRN 2022 Storage 100 in the "50 Coolest Software-Defined Storage Vendors" category. The Storage 100 honors best-in-class storage vendors that provide innovative products and services to the IT channel.
CRN's Storage 100 list is selected by a panel of CRN editors and features vendors across software-defined storage, data protection, data management, and storage components. This year's list represents industry leaders in storage technology that offer solutions for on-premises, hyperconverged, and cloud-based deployments.
StoneFly's patented 8th generation storage operating system StoneFusion was recognized in the software-defined storage category for its ability to turn bare-metal servers to enterprise SAN, NAS, and S3 object storage with integrated data protection and storage optimization features.
"CRN's Storage 100 list celebrates the vendors that bring innovative technology to the IT channel at a time when the importance and prevalence of data has never been greater, regardless of company size," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are honored to recognize their contributions as the leading players in storage technology for 2022."
From automated air-gap and immutability to snapshots, replication, and deduplication, StoneFusion provides turnkey solutions to enterprise storage, data protection, and data management challenges – all through one product and simple licensing. In addition to bare-metal, the storage operating system also supports deployment to popular virtualization platforms such as VMWare, Microsoft Hyper-V, KVM, and Citrix (formerly XenServer) – allowing StoneFly to offer a data protection, data security, and storage portfolio that covers a broad range of government and corporate environments and use-cases.
"CRN's recognition of StoneFusion testifies to the strength of our customer-first approach. Innovation at StoneFly is driven by customer feedback and focused on delivering simple, affordable, turnkey and easy-to-manage solutions," said John Harris, the Director of Technical Sales at StoneFly, Inc. "StoneFusion provides a comprehensive list of features ranging from storage provisioning and optimization to data protection. This gives our customers and partners a competitive advantage and puts them in complete control of their infrastructure where they get to effectively utilize their hardware, tap into the cloud, and build their production environments without having to worry about ransomware."
StoneFly Inc., headquartered in California, was founded to deliver upon the vision of simple and affordable storage optimization and disaster recovery protection through IP SAN solutions. StoneFly is a leading manufacturer of high-performance network-attached storage (NAS), storage area networks (SAN) – iSCSI systems, hyperconverged systems, and RAID systems. StoneFly's range of enterprise products also includes cloud storage solutions, cloud storage gateway solutions, and data migration services for enterprise workloads.
