DH2i DxAdvantage Included on Definitive List of Most Notable Partner Programs from Industry-Leading Technology Vendors, Providing Innovative Products and Flexible Services
FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DH2i® the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter and Smart High Availability™ software for Windows and Linux, is being celebrated by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a prestigious 5-star rating in its 2022 Partner Program Guide.
CRN's annual Partner Program Guide provides a definitive list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. The 5-star rating is achieved only by select vendors that deliver the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs to help push growth and positive change.
DH2i was recognized for its DxAdvantage™ Partner Program, under which value added resellers (VARs), system integrators (SIs) and other solutions providers are provided with simplified access to DH2i's world-class portfolio of data availability, security and remote access solutions, as well as its team of sales, marketing and service specialists in order to identify, fulfill and maximize sales opportunities. The DxAdvantage Partner Program includes, but is not limited to:
- Pre-qualified Leads – to help partners focus resources, drive conversion rates and enjoy faster time to profitability and growth.
- Partner Registration and Locator – to enable end customers to find and contact DH2i resellers.
- Discounts, Incentives & SPIFFs – to ensure the highest possible margins with additional generous incentives and bonuses for sales.
- MDF – market development funds (MDF) to help drive strategic partner market awareness and sales.
- Opportunity Registration – for margin protection.
- Demonstration Training & Support – partners can engage with DH2i to help provide customer demos and/or utilize DH2i's admin tour and build-out to incorporate demo capabilities directly.
- Sales Support – to ensure the fastest and highest close ratios.
- Service Training & Support – to ensure customer expectations are exceeded today, and tomorrow.
"CRN's Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization's partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business."
"We are indeed delighted to have our DxAdvantage program honored with CRN's annual Partner Program Guide's top 5-star rating," said Connor Cox, Director of Business Development, DH2i. "We believe it underscores DH2i's deep commitment to maintaining a channel partner program that reflects the industry's continuously evolving market demands, thereby enabling our channel partners to ideally serve the needs of end customers, while dramatically bolstering their trusted advisor status and bottom-line."
CRN's annual Partner Program Guide provides the channel community with a deep dive into the partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers and distributors. Companies are scored based on their investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. A 5-star rating helps narrow the field to find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths. The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at http://www.CRN.com/PPG.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com. Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
About DH2i
DH2i Company is the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter and Smart High Availability™ software for Windows and Linux. DH2i software products DxOdyssey® and DxEnterprise® enable customers to create an entire IT infrastructure that is "always-secure and always-on." To learn more, please visit: http://www.dh2i.com, call: 800-380-5405 or +44 20 3318 9204, or email: info@dh2i.com.
