Lexmark Connect partner program honored for 5th straight year in a row.
LEXINGTON, Ky., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging and IoT solutions leader, is being celebrated by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, with a prestigious 5-star rating in its 2022 Partner Program Guide.
"Lexmark is honored to be recognized with a 5-star rating in CRN's Partner Program Guide for the fifth consecutive year," said Brock Saladin, Lexmark senior vice president and chief commercial officer. "This designation verifies our ongoing commitment to our channel partners and validates the growth and success that Lexmark has achieved amidst these trying times. Lexmark Connect gives partners access to everything they need to stand out from the competition to achieve their business goals. The 5-Star recognition reinforces that value to the partner community."
CRN's annual Partner Program Guide provides a definitive list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. The 5-star rating is achieved only by select vendors that deliver the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs to help push growth and positive change.
The Partner Program Guide provides the channel community with a deep dive into the partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers and distributors. Companies are scored based on their investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. A 5-star rating helps narrow the field to find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths.
Lexmark was honored for its Lexmark Connect program, which features different tracks tailored to a partner's specific business model and customer base with geo-specific offers and programs that consider a partner's unique challenges. The program's tiered rewards structure makes it easy for partners to grow revenue and profitability.
"CRN's Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization's partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business."
The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at http://www.CRN.com/PPG.
About Lexmark
Lexmark creates cloud-enabled imaging and IoT technologies that help customers worldwide quickly realize business outcomes. Through a powerful combination of proven technologies and deep industry expertise, Lexmark accelerates business transformation, turning information into insights, data into decisions, and analytics into action.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com.
