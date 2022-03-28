StorCentric Nexsan once again receives a coveted 5-star rating in CRN's annual Partner Program Guide.
SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StorCentric®, provider of a comprehensive portfolio of secure data management solutions, today announced its Nexsan Partner Program is being celebrated by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a prestigious 5-star rating in its 2022 Partner Program Guide.
CRN's annual Partner Program Guide provides a definitive list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. The 5-star rating is achieved only by select vendors that deliver the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs to help push growth and positive change.
The Nexsan Partner Program stood out for both its highly reliable, cost-effective storage designed to serve specific use cases and business demands, as well as its world-class channel initiatives. More specifically, Nexsan storage stood out for being "purpose-built" rather than general purpose – engineered from the ground-up to meet the needs of diverse workloads across disparate customer environments, with each solution having a clear intent and delivering exceptional value. In addition, Nexsan has continued to demonstrate that it prioritizes its partners with a business model that is 100% through the channel. With the Nexsan Worldwide Partner Program, partners are provided with an award-winning program to be successful, make money, and keep their customers happy and coming back for more, selling Nexsan solutions.
"CRN's Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization's partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business."
"For over 20 years, Nexsan has remained steadfast in its dedication to delivering the most innovative and dependable data storage, and more recently data security and mobility solutions, to meet each end customer's unique requirements. During that time, Nexsan has likewise invested in developing and delivering the programs*, education and support necessary to enable its invaluable channel partners to grow their business and bolster their bottom line," said Read Fenner, Vice President, Global Sales, Nexsan, a StorCentric company. "We are indeed honored to have our efforts and success recognized and to once again receive a coveted 5-star rating in CRN's annual Partner Program Guide."
*Most recently, StorCentric launched its new Nexsan Channel Partner Certification Program - the details can be found here.
The Partner Program Guide provides the channel community with a deep dive into the partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers and distributors. Companies are scored based on their investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. A 5-star rating helps narrow the field to find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths. The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at http://www.CRN.com/PPG.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com. Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
About Nexsan
Nexsan® is a global enterprise storage leader, enabling customers to securely store, protect and manage business data. Established in 1999, Nexsan has earned a strong reputation for delivering highly reliable and cost-effective storage while remaining agile to deliver purpose-built storage. Its unique and patented technology addresses evolving, complex enterprise requirements with a comprehensive portfolio of unified storage, block storage, and secure archiving. Nexsan is transforming the storage industry by turning data into a business advantage with unmatched security and compliance standards. Ideal for a variety of use cases including Government, Healthcare, Education, Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment, and Call Centers. Nexsan is part of the StorCentric family of brands. For further information, please visit: http://www.nexsan.com.
About StorCentric
StorCentric provides world-class, award-winning, and data security focused data management solutions. The company has shipped over 1M storage solutions and has won over 100 awards for technology innovation and service excellence. StorCentric innovation is centered around customers and their specific data requirements, and delivers quality solutions with unprecedented flexibility, data protection, performance and expandability. For further information, please visit: http://www.storcentric.com.
