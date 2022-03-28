StorMagic is being celebrated by CRN with a prestigious 5-star rating
BRISTOL, England, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StorMagic®, solving the world's edge data problems, today announced it is being celebrated by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a prestigious 5-star rating in its 2022 Partner Program Guide.
CRN's annual Partner Program Guide provides a definitive list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. The 5-star rating is achieved only by select vendors that deliver the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs to help push growth and positive change.
The Partner Program Guide provides the channel community with a deep dive into the partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers and distributors. Companies are scored based on their investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. A 5-star rating helps narrow the field to find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths.
"StorMagic is honored to earn the 5-star designation in CRN's Partner Program Guide for the third year in a row," said Brian Grainger, president of StorMagic Inc. and CRO, StorMagic. "Deal registration is vital for the success of the vendor-partner relationship, and so we guide our partners to register early, and register often. The benefits of doing so are not just additional margin, but also deal protection and additional support from StorMagic."
The StorMagic Channel Program lets valued partners open new revenue streams and secure new business opportunities with storage, surveillance and security solutions specifically designed to solve data problems in edge computing environments. StorMagic's revenue is 100 percent channel driven and its Channel Partner Program continues to evolve to offer leading solutions and support for its partners.
"CRN's Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization's partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business."
The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at http://www.CRN.com/PPG.
About StorMagic
StorMagic is solving the world's edge data problems. We help organizations store, protect, and use their data at and from the edge. StorMagic's Forever Data solutions ensure data is always protected and available, no matter the type or location, to provide value anytime, anywhere. StorMagic's storage, surveillance and security products are flexible, robust, easy to use and cost-effective, without sacrificing enterprise-class features, for organizations with one to thousands of sites. Visit http://www.stormagic.com.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com
