PORTLAND, Ore., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atmosera announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Atmosera to its 2021 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the security category. The list, released annually, recognizes the leading North American solution providers that have demonstrated innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services. These services help end users improve operational efficiencies and navigate the ongoing complexities of IT solutions, while maximizing their return on IT investments.
With cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services, MSPs have become an integral part of the success of businesses worldwide. They help empower organizations to leverage complex technologies, keeping a strict focus on their core business without straining their budgets. CRN's 2021 MSP 500 list identifies the market's key managed services players who are setting themselves apart with best-of-breed solutions that provide the business outcomes customers need.
"We are honored to have received this award for the 5th year in a row, and will continue to provide top-tier service to our customers in hopes of receiving this honor again in 2022." Jon Thomsen, CEO of Atmosera.
The MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premises and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.
Atmosera was awarded this honor due to the continued enhancement to our customer support strategy as an MSP, and the benefits we have been able to deliver our customers in the managed cloud space.
"Effective MSPs enable companies to focus on their core objectives while improving the quality and reliability of their cloud computing capabilities," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on CRN's 2021 MSP 500 list deserve recognition for their innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services, and the ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems to maximize return on investments."
The MSP 500 list was featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN and online.
About Atmosera, Inc.
Atmosera is a Portland, Oregon-based managed service provided dedicated solely to Microsoft Azure and Azure managed services. Across multiple verticals, Atmosera delivers solutions that accelerate the value of Azure and improve customer satisfaction. Atmosera is a leading Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP) and Microsoft Gold Partner offering Assessment & Migration, Azure Security Services, Azure Compliance (HIPAA/HITECH, PCI-DSS, IRS-1075,SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type II), Azure DevOps, Managed Azure, and other services on the world's most comprehensive public cloud - Azure. Learn more at http://www.atmosera.com.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com
© 2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
The Channel Company Contact:
Jennifer Hogan
The Channel Company
Media Contact
Kody Thomas, Atmosera, 8009034852, kody.thomas@atmosera.com
SOURCE Atmosera