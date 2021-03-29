SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BEAR Cloud Technologies, a leading provider of cloud-built solutions, advanced IT services and infrastructure designed to build, support and manage cloud and data center environments, announced today that it was named to the 2021 Tech Elite 250 by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company. The prestigious list honors top solution providers who've separated themselves from the pack, earning multiple, premier IT certifications, specializations and partner program designations from industry-leading technology providers.
BEAR Cloud was recognized for earning high levels of training and certification from IT vendors and achieving the highest tiers within those vendors' partner programs to help businesses meet today's IT challenges. The esteemed list features solution providers with the most client-driven technical certifications in the North American IT channel, enabling them to deliver exclusive products, services and customer support.
"Our debut appearance on the coveted Tech Elite 250 underscores our commitment to delivering superior service and support to customers through expert-level proficiency and expansive technical certifications," said Don James Jr., CEO, BEAR Cloud Technologies. "We are excited to continue on this amazing journey as we help organizations focus on strategic projects and emerging technologies for an IT environment that is more flexible, scalable and responsive to changing needs."
"CRN's Tech Elite 250 list highlights the top solution providers in the IT channel with the most in-depth technical knowledge, expertise, and certifications for providing the best level of service for their customers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "These solution providers have continued to extend their talents and abilities across various technologies and IT practices, demonstrating their commitment to really conveying the most exceptional business value to their customers."
Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN® Magazine and online at http://www.CRN.com/techelite250.
About BEAR Cloud Technologies:
BEAR Cloud Technologies is a leading provider of technology services that deliver a more efficient, secure and manageable IT environment. By optimizing the ongoing operational experience across every stage of the modernization journey, BEAR Cloud brings simplicity to complex IT ecosystems, empowering businesses to ignite innovation, improve business agility and support growth.
Holding a broad range of elite technical certifications and credentials, including the Cisco Gold Partner certification, BEAR Cloud's senior team of experts features three decades of advanced expertise in planning, designing, implementing, securing, staffing and managing IT environments to meet evolving business demands. BEAR Cloud is a proud recipient of the CRN MSP Pioneer 250 and CRN Tech Elite 250 designations.
For more information, visit us at bearcloudtech.com, LinkedIn or Twitter @BearCloudTech
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com
