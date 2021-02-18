PORTLAND, Maine, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Logically, one of the nation's fastest growing Managed Services Providers (MSP), today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Logically to its 2021 Managed Service Provider 500 list in the Elite 150 category. The list, released annually, recognizes the leading North American solution providers that have demonstrated innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services. These services help end users improve operational efficiencies and navigate the ongoing complexities of IT solutions, while maximizing their return on IT investments.
With cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services, MSPs have become an integral part of the success of businesses worldwide. They help empower organizations to leverage complex technologies, keeping a strict focus on their core business without straining their budgets. CRN's 2021 MSP 500 list identifies the market's key managed services players who are setting themselves apart with best-of-breed solutions that provide the business outcomes customers need.
"Effective MSPs enable companies to focus on their core objectives while improving the quality and reliability of their cloud computing capabilities," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on CRN's 2021 MSP 500 list deserve recognition for their innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services, and the ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems to maximize return on investments."
"We are thrilled to continue to be recognized on the 2021 Managed Service Provider list, and deeply honored to once again be named as one of the Elite 150," said Mike Cowles, CEO of Logically. "Our primary goal is to be a leading IT provider for our customers, and it is rewarding to see this ongoing validation. As a fast-growing, world class technology management organization, we continue to be inspired to provide best-in-class managed IT services for our customers." The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN and online at http://www.CRN.com/msp500.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com.
About Logically
Logically is the leading Managed IT Service Provider (MSP) to small and midsize organizations. We take care of your Information Technology, so you can take care of business. Since 1999, we have made IT management easy and secure for hundreds of corporations, healthcare organizations, non-profits and public sector agencies. We set the standard for responsiveness and operational excellence for organizations seeking to augment existing IT teams or outsource IT completely. Logically, powered by OpLogic™, our unique Intelligent MSP platform, cost-effectively amplifies our customers' competitiveness. We strategically implement and manage the right balance of mature and emerging information technologies that improve collaboration, security, cloud adoption, customer experiences, productivity and business results.
