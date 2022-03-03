PORTLAND, Maine, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Logically, one of the nation's fastest growing Managed Services Providers (MSP), today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Logically to its 2022 Managed Service Provider 500 list in the Elite 150 category. The list, released annually, recognizes the leading North American solution providers that have an extensive managed services portfolio, including on-premises and off-premises capabilities, along with demonstrated innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services. These services help end users improve operational efficiencies and navigate the ongoing complexities of IT solutions, while maximizing their return on IT investments.
With cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services, MSPs have become an integral part of the success of businesses worldwide. They help empower organizations to leverage complex technologies, keeping a strict focus on their core business without straining their budgets.
"We are thrilled to once again be named to the prestigious CRN MSP 500 Managed Service Provider list, and, in addition, extremely honored to be named as one of the Elite 150," said Michelle Accardi, CEO of Logically. "Our ongoing commitment to providing our customers with high touch and outstanding IT support is our number one priority and it is fantastic to see this ongoing validation of our success. As a fast-growing, world class technology management organization, we are inspired and driven every day to provide best-in-class managed IT services for our customers."
The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN and online at http://www.CRN.com/msp500.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com.
About Logically
Logically is a leading national Managed IT Services Provider (MSP. We take care of your Information Technology, so you can take care of business. Since 1999, we have made IT management easy and secure for hundreds of corporations, healthcare organizations, non-profits and public sector agencies. We set the standard for responsiveness and operational excellence for organizations seeking to augment existing IT teams or outsource IT completely. Logically, powered by OpLogic™, our unique Intelligent MSP platform, cost-effectively amplifies our customers' competitiveness. We strategically implement and manage the right balance of mature and emerging information technologies that improve collaboration, security, cloud adoption, customer experiences, productivity and business results.
