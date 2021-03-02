CHICAGO, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP) SDI Presence LLC (SDI), announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named SDI to its 2021 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premises and off-premises services category. The list, released annually, recognizes the leading North American solution providers that have demonstrated innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services. These services help end users improve operational efficiencies and navigate the ongoing complexities of IT solutions while maximizing their return on IT investments.
With cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services, MSPs have become an integral part of the success of businesses worldwide. They help empower organizations to leverage complex technologies, keeping a strict focus on their core business without straining their budgets. CRN's 2021 MSP 500 list identifies the market's key managed services players who are setting themselves apart with best-of-breed solutions that provide the business outcomes customers need.
"SDI is thrilled to be recognized for our presence-based commitment to deliver value-driven IT managed services programs to keep our clients on pace with technology advances," says Ed Kipp, Chief Information Officer (CIO) at SDI Presence. "Backed by more than 25 years of corporate IT experience, SDI provides agile IT managed services to deliver highly-available and resilient IT operations while keeping focus on our client's budgets and core business operations."
SDI delivers IT managed services to utilities, municipalities, counties, special districts and their departments, with a 98% customer rating and outstanding Service Level Agreement (SLA) compliance record. SDI's managed services teams are staffed by diverse, highly-certified professionals that address the entire IT lifecycle, including business process consultants, networking engineers, and cybersecurity experts.
The MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premises and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.
The MSP 500 list is featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN and online at http://www.CRN.com/msp500.
About SDI (SDI Presence LLC)
SDI Presence LLC is an IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP) that leverages its strong team presence to advance our clients to a secure digital enterprise. With a 20-year corporate resume, SDI delivers strategic managed services, IT consulting, and hybrid infrastructure solutions to optimize our clients' technology environments. SDI is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), with a portfolio of clients that includes some of the nation's largest airports, utilities, commercial real estate portfolios, and government agencies. Visit us at http://www.sdipresence.com and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com
