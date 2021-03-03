MONTREAL, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syntax, the leading multi-cloud and multi-ERP managed cloud provider for mission-critical applications, today announced it has been named a 2021 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 in the Elite 150 category by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company. The annual list recognizes leading North American solution providers that have demonstrated innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services. These services help end users improve operational efficiencies and navigate the ongoing complexities of IT solutions, while maximizing their return on IT investments.
"Syntax is honored to have been named an Elite 150 company on CRN's MSP 500 list," said Christian Primeau, Global Chief Executive Officer of Syntax. "This award highlights our unwavering commitment to our customers' success."
Syntax received the Elite 150 designation today because of its extensive on- and off-premises managed services for ERP systems like SAP and Oracle for midmarket and enterprise companies. In addition to its designation as a SAP Gold Partner, Oracle Sell Partner and IBM Silver Partner, Syntax also achieved two highly competitive competencies and designations from Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft last year — the AWS MSP Designation and Microsoft Gold status — highlighting the company's unparalleled industry expertise and devotion to customer success.
"Effective MSPs enable companies to focus on their core objectives while improving the quality and reliability of their cloud computing capabilities," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on CRN's 2021 MSP 500 list deserve recognition for their innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services, and the ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems to maximize return on investments."
In 2020, Syntax helped more than 700 customers traverse an ever-changing business and IT landscape with its innovative solutions and leading-edge managed services, cementing it as an MSP partner of choice. To learn more about Syntax's continuous innovation and unparalleled services in 2021 and beyond, please visit: https://www.syntax.com.
About Syntax
Since 1972, Syntax has been providing comprehensive technology solutions to businesses of all sizes with thousands of customers trusting Syntax with their IT services and ERP needs. Today, Syntax is a leading Managed Cloud Provider for Mission Critical Enterprise Applications. Syntax has undisputed strength to implement and manage ERP deployments (Oracle, SAP) in a secure, resilient, private, public or hybrid cloud. With strong technical and functional consulting services, and world class monitoring and automation, Syntax serves corporations across a diverse range of industries and markets. Syntax has offices worldwide, and partners with Oracle, SAP, AWS, Microsoft, IBM, HPE, and other global technology leaders. Learn more about Syntax at http://www.syntax.com.
