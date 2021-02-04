BOSTON, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zerto, an industry leader in cloud data management and protection, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Zerto as one of its 100 Coolest Cloud Companies for 2021. This annual list recognizes the leading cloud technology providers in five critical categories: infrastructure, monitoring and management, security, storage, and software.
This year's 100 Coolest Cloud Companies were selected by the CRN editorial team based on their demonstrated commitment to working with channel partners and innovation in product and service development.
CRN's 100 Coolest Cloud Companies list not only honors exceptional technology suppliers, but it has become a trusted resource for solutions providers looking for cloud technology providers to partner with — presenting a list of the companies best positioned to support their cloud services needs.
Zerto provides the only cloud data management and protection platform that enables enterprises to mobilize, protect, and recover applications across public and hybrid clouds without downtime or data loss. Zerto has thousands of customers utilizing the cloud—whether private, public, or hybrid cloud environments—for disaster recovery (DR), backup, or data mobility. Zerto has doubled year-over-year the number of cloud deployments, seeing tremendous growth from its platform. Many organizations are turning to Zerto when their current DR solution doesn't meet business SLA requirements for RTO/RPO needs, when they are utilizing cloud to reduce real estate costs of an on-premises DR target, or when they are using cloud for backup.
"Being included on the 'Cool Cloud Companies' list means a great deal to us at Zerto. Our channel program is our lifeblood and our partners are indispensable," said Ziv Kedem, co-founder and CEO. "We continue to push the industry to modernize backup, DR, and hybrid cloud so that Zerto's customers can deliver on the requirements of an always-on business environment. The work we do with our channel partners is a key factor to accelerating and optimizing these efforts."
"Cloud services are quickly becoming the critical component needed to build successful and secure IT solutions," said Blaine Raddon, CEO, The Channel Company. "The honorees on this year's 100 Coolest Cloud Companies list have proven they support partners in the ever-evolving cloud computing business with leading innovative solutions and growth in cloud-based technologies. Our team applauds those on the list for 2021 and looks forward to watching them drive positive change in the cloud domain."
CRN's 100 Coolest Cloud Companies list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN and online at http://www.crn.com/cloud100.
About Zerto
Zerto helps customers accelerate IT transformation through a single, scalable platform for cloud data management and protection. Built for enterprise scale, Zerto's simple, software-only platform uses continuous data protection to converge disaster recovery, backup, and data mobility and eliminate the risks and complexity of modernization and cloud adoption. Zerto enables an always-on customer experience by simplifying the protection, recovery, and mobility of applications and data across private, public, and hybrid clouds. Zerto is trusted by over 9,000 customers globally and is powering offerings for Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and more than 450 managed service providers.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelco.com
