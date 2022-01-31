PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alternative cloud computing provider Linode today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Linode to its annual Cloud 100 list. This list honors the 100 Coolest Cloud Companies for 2022 across five key categories: infrastructure, monitoring and management, storage, software, and security.
CRN's Cloud 100 list spotlights technology suppliers for their commitment to channel partners as well as their demonstrated innovation in cloud-based technology development. This list is the trusted resource for solution providers looking for technology vendors best positioned to support their cloud product and services needs.
Each year, the Cloud 100 are recognized as forward-thinking cloud suppliers that have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to working with channel partners while spurring innovation in product and service development. CRN's Cloud 100 list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN magazine and online at http://www.crn.com/cloud100.
"We launched the Linode Partner Program in 2020 to eliminate barriers in the programs of massive hyperscalers that disproportionately penalize small and medium size resellers—things like quotas, expensive certifications and proprietary services that compete directly with partners," said Jonathan Hill, vice president of revenue operations at Linode. "This award from CRN is a powerful validation that our goal of supporting small and medium resellers is working."
The Linode Partner Program gives participants resources that include product training, co-branded sales content, white papers and ebooks. This is in addition to dedicated technical support. The Linode Partner Portal provides a hub for Linode partners to quickly access these resources. The program emphasizes collaboration to help partners innovate, modernize infrastructure and deliver digital experiences through the Linode cloud. In the Linode Partner Program, each participant receives a dedicated partner success manager as well as customer support from a human being that is available 24/7/365 at no extra cost.
"In today's remote-facing enterprise environment, cloud services have become the critical component needed to build comprehensive and secure IT solutions," said Blaine Raddon, CEO, The Channel Company. "The companies selected for this year's Cloud 100 list have shown time and again that they support partners in the ever-evolving cloud computing business with state-of-the-art products and services. Our team commends those on this year's list and looks forward to watching them drive positive change in the cloud domain throughout the year."
Linode accelerates innovation by making cloud computing simple, accessible, and affordable to all. Founded in 2003, Linode helped pioneer the cloud computing industry and is today the largest independent open cloud provider in the world. Linode empowers more than a million developers, startups, and businesses across its global network of 11 data centers. http://www.linode.com
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelco.com
