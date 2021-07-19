PORTLAND, Maine, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Defendify, a global provider of the award-winning all-in-one cybersecurity platform, announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Defendify to its 2021 Emerging Vendors list in the Security category. The annual list honors up-and-coming technology vendors that have proven their commitment to innovation and growth within the larger IT channel.
Defendify allows organizations without security teams to easily build and manage a strong comprehensive cybersecurity program to protect against sophisticated cyberattacks and help meet industry and customer security requirements. The Defendify all-in-one cybersecurity platform combines automated processes, smart technology, and a team of cybersecurity experts to streamline regular cybersecurity assessments and tests, company policies, employee awareness training, and 24/7 cyber threat detection and containment.
"We are honored to be recognized by CRN as an Emerging Vendor in the Security category for the second year in a row," said Rob Simopoulos, Co-Founder of Defendify. "As the demand for cybersecurity continues to grow, our team is dedicated to helping providers deploy comprehensive cybersecurity solutions that meet their customers' needs in a cost-effective, automated, and easily managed way."
Inclusion on the CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list further highlights Defendify's commitment to helping service providers have a holistic cybersecurity program without needing to hire in-house security experts to build and manage a stack of complex technologies around the clock. Along with protecting their business, service providers can add value to customers by easily offering cybersecurity-as-a-service with Defendify to help build trust and add new revenue opportunities.
"The CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list honors forward-thinking technology suppliers that are redefining IT channel success by focusing on innovative products that help customers overcome the complex and ever-changing IT demands," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Solution providers in search of the latest innovative technologies can depend on the Emerging Vendors list as a trusted resource."
The CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2021 issue of CRN Magazine and online at http://www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors.
About Defendify
Defendify is pioneering cybersecurity for organizations with limited security teams, including IT providers, by delivering multiple layers of protection through a comprehensive, easy-to-use platform designed to continuously strengthen overall cybersecurity posture across people, process and technology. Coupled with automation and expertise, Defendify streamlines cybersecurity assessments, testing, policies, training, detection and response in one consolidated and cost-effective cybersecurity solution.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelco.com
© 2021 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
