CRN recognizes DMD Systems Recovery, Inc., as one of the 500 largest Solution Providers in North America.
TEMPE, Ariz., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DMD Systems Recovery Inc. (DMD) announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, recognized DMD on its 2022 Solution Provider 500 list.
CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 ranks North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as the gold standard for recognizing the channel's most successful companies. With combined revenue of more than $434 billion, this year's list represents an impressive amount of influence and impact wielded by these companies on today's IT industry and the technology suppliers they partner with.
DMD makes its inaugural appearance based on its recent growth. A direct result of Fortune 5000 and Cloud 500 companies choosing and expanding their usage of DMD's IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) services and solutions. These solutions take on increased importance as companies continue to focus on data security, environmental compliance, and a commitment to enhanced ESG goals.
"We are excited to make the Solution Provider 500 list," said Aaron Zeper, Chief Executive Officer of DMD. "This accomplishment is testament to the quality and innovation of the ITAD services we deliver to our customers. I want to thank our customers for placing their trust in our team. I want to commend the team for remaining true to our ethical commitment to balance purpose with profit and their continued excellence in execution."
"The Solution Provider 500 list from CRN serves as the benchmark for the top technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making it an invaluable resource for technology vendors seeking to partner with today's top-performing IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "My congratulations go out to each of these companies for their extraordinary contributions to the continued growth and success of the IT channel."
CRN's 2022 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at http://www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.
About DMD Systems Recovery Inc.
DMD Systems Recovery, Inc. (DMD) provides IT Asset Disposition solutions adhering to the most rigorous environmental and security standards to deliver confidence for companies who value our world and their reputation. DMD works with hundreds of companies and public entities to securely destroy their data, decommission assets, and redeploy or remarket the equipment across IT categories including Data Center, End User Compute, and Mobility. For more information, please visit: http://www.dmdsystems.com.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com
