CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Faye to its 2022 Solution Provider 500 list.
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 ranks North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel's most successful companies. With a combined revenue of more than $434 billion, this year's list represents an impressive amount of influence and impact wielded by these companies on today's IT industry and the technology suppliers they partner with.
Faye is a top software and solution provider in the CRM and customer experience space. Their partnerships with SugarCRM, Zendesk, Salesforce, Asana, and more have enabled them to be recognized as a member on this year's Solution Provider 500 list.
"We are honored to have earned a place alongside the industry's top-performing technology solution providers on the CRN SP 500 list," said David Faye, CEO at Faye. "This award showcases our commitment to nurturing our channel relationships and highlights our dedication to helping our clients improve their sales, service, and marketing processes through world-class software and solutions."
CRN and the SP500 are well known as industry standards for showcasing top technology organizations and we're proud to be among the competitive group on this year's list, and this ranking recognizes their support in addition to the hard work of the Carahsoft Team to better serve the Public Sector and drive value for all our customers."
"The Solution Provider 500 list from CRN serves as the benchmark for the top technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making it an invaluable resource for technology vendors seeking to partner with today's top-performing IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "My congratulations go out to each of these companies for their extraordinary contributions to the continued growth and success of the IT channel."
CRN's 2022 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at http://www.CRN.com/SP-500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.
About Faye
Faye is a global leader in software strategy, deployment, integrations, and ongoing management for mid-market companies through to enterprise.
An Inc. 5000 award winner eight years in a row, Faye's team works with brands in more than 25 countries to optimize and integrate CRM, CX, marketing automation and ERP platforms into complex tech stacks.
Headquartered in California and with teams across four continents, Faye makes the best software in the world even better by supporting Zendesk, SugarCRM, Salesforce, HubSpot, Asana, and more.
As the SugarCRM Partner of the Year and the Zendesk Sell Partner of the Year, Faye's depth of CRM and CX expertise is showcased through a library of custom-built software enhancements, tools and integrations used by thousands of users every day. For more information, please visit https://fayedigital.com/.
Follow Faye: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.
http://www.thechannelcompany.com
Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
© 2022 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
The Channel Company Contact:
Jennifer Hogan
The Channel Company
Media Contact
Jennifer Jones, Faye, 818-280-4820, Jennifer.jones@fayebsg.com
SOURCE Faye